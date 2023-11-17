Home » Chinese J-20 Fighter Launches Air-to-Air Missile for the First Time: Video Reveals Advances in PLA Air Force
Technology

Chinese J-20 Fighter Launches Air-to-Air Missile for the First Time: Video Reveals Advances in PLA Air Force

by admin
Chinese J-20 Fighter Launches Air-to-Air Missile for the First Time: Video Reveals Advances in PLA Air Force

China’s J-20 Stealth Fighter Launches Air-to-Air Missile for the First Time

In a video released by the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China, the launch of an air-to-air missile by a Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has been recorded for the first time. The video showcases images taken during the force’s training and highlights some achievements in the development of its fourth and fifth generation aircraft.

Specifically, the video shows the J-20 fighter launching an air-to-air missile from its side bay, a feat that had not been recorded before. The J-20 is currently the most advanced fifth-generation fighter that the People’s Liberation Army Air Force has, demonstrating the development being carried out by the Chinese government.

Based on open sources of information (OSINT), the missile launched could correspond to a PL-10 short-range air-to-air missile, which is designed to attack enemy aircraft within visual range. The J-20 is equipped to accommodate short-range air-to-air missiles and long-range radar-guided air-to-air missiles.

The PL-10 missile, which has an advanced multi-element imaging infrared (IIR) sensor, has the ability to target from all angles, with a longer target detection range and greater resistance to chaff and flares.

The video also shows a procedure in which the Chinese Air Force intercepts and ejects a foreign aircraft. The foreign military aircraft was approaching national airspace despite warning maneuvers, and the Chinese aircraft eventually adopted the infrared warning measure by launching infrared flares within visual range.

An interviewee from the Global Times described the verbal warnings and warning maneuvers performed by Chinese pilots towards the foreign military aircraft.

See also  Evergrande Real Estate declares that it will partially repay interest on debts due on Thursday-RFI-Radio France International

The video also showcases the participation of the Xian Y-20 cargo plane as an airborne troop aircraft, mentioning its capabilities and achievements. This display of military prowess comes as the Chinese government seeks to demonstrate the advancements in its air force’s capabilities.

You may also like

Domestic online supermarket is expanding into Switzerland

PlayStation VR2 will be available on PC later...

These are the highlights of upcoming third-party games

They warn about the danger of smart watches...

Switch free farming MMO “Palia” will be launched...

Generative AI: Between utility and disinformation

The new Redmi Book Pro laptop and Redmi...

Greentech trade fair: Smarter E Europe trade fair...

Apple officially warns its users to stop putting...

The new Redmi Book Pro laptop and Redmi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy