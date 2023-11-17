Chinese J-20 Fighter Launches Air-to-Air Missile for the First Time: Video Reveals Advances in PLA Air Force

China’s J-20 Stealth Fighter Launches Air-to-Air Missile for the First Time

In a video released by the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China, the launch of an air-to-air missile by a Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has been recorded for the first time. The video showcases images taken during the force’s training and highlights some achievements in the development of its fourth and fifth generation aircraft.

Specifically, the video shows the J-20 fighter launching an air-to-air missile from its side bay, a feat that had not been recorded before. The J-20 is currently the most advanced fifth-generation fighter that the People’s Liberation Army Air Force has, demonstrating the development being carried out by the Chinese government.

Based on open sources of information (OSINT), the missile launched could correspond to a PL-10 short-range air-to-air missile, which is designed to attack enemy aircraft within visual range. The J-20 is equipped to accommodate short-range air-to-air missiles and long-range radar-guided air-to-air missiles.

The PL-10 missile, which has an advanced multi-element imaging infrared (IIR) sensor, has the ability to target from all angles, with a longer target detection range and greater resistance to chaff and flares.

The video also shows a procedure in which the Chinese Air Force intercepts and ejects a foreign aircraft. The foreign military aircraft was approaching national airspace despite warning maneuvers, and the Chinese aircraft eventually adopted the infrared warning measure by launching infrared flares within visual range.

An interviewee from the Global Times described the verbal warnings and warning maneuvers performed by Chinese pilots towards the foreign military aircraft.

The video also showcases the participation of the Xian Y-20 cargo plane as an airborne troop aircraft, mentioning its capabilities and achievements. This display of military prowess comes as the Chinese government seeks to demonstrate the advancements in its air force’s capabilities.

Share this: Facebook

X

