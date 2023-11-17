Miss Universe 2023: Final Ceremony Set to Crown New Winner

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe is set to conclude this Saturday, November 18 in El Salvador. The current reigning queen is R’ Bonney Gabriel from the United States, and this year’s participants are vying for her crown.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) emphasizes that the beauty pageant celebrates diversity and creates a safe space for women to share their stories and make a positive impact in their communities. The organization sees the participants as inspiring leaders and role models for women worldwide.

The event faced uncertainty when the company that owns Miss Universe, JKN Global Group, declared bankruptcy. However, the company has since reassured fans that the contest is going forward and promised to deliver a “first-class experience.”

Following the announcement of the 10 favorite Miss Universe contestants, the organization has enabled the public to vote for their representatives via the Miss Universe application. Some of the favorites include representatives from France, Albania, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico, Burma, Puerto Rico, Chile, Thailand, and Lebanon.

The gala and coronation will take place at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador, beginning at 9 pm ET (8 pm CT) on November 18. The event will be broadcast on Telemundo and USA Network in the United States, as well as through the Telemundo Internacional application and the Peacock Streaming service in Latin America. Additionally, the gala can be watched online through the organization’s official YouTube channel.

Share this: Facebook

X

