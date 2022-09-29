Home Technology Support for old watches is non-stop!Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Active2 update with new watch faces and feature enhancements – 3C Technology News
Technology

by admin
Although Samsung’s Galaxy smart watches switched camps last year and integrated with Google and adopted the new WearOS system, Samsung has not stopped supporting the old watches. The update not only added two new watch faces for the two old watches, but also aimed at health tracking software. It also brings a small improvement in functionality.

▲ Samsung Galaxy Watch3.

Samsung has launched a system update for its Galaxy Watch3 and Active2, bringing two new watch faces, “Professional Pointer” and “Gradient Digits”, and also updated the “Daily Activity Indicator” to improve and mobile phone software. The convenience of data synchronization, and the snoring detection with mobile phones that debuted on Watch4, have also been added to Galaxy Watch3 and Active2 with the update.

▲ Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

Samsung will cooperate with Google from 2021 to integrate its Tizen smartwatches with Google’s WearOS, and launch the new WearOS 3.0. Although the old watch will not be able to upgrade the new system, Samsung will still abide by the three-year system maintenance commitment. Provides Tizen system watch updates.

