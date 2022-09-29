A gust of wind passed, and the inside and outside suddenly became transparent, the refreshing field of vision was slowly opened, and the color was injected. Through and thorough, it is a feeling, a state; once opened, momentarily relaxed.

The nume 2023 spring and summer series is a more figurative purification of knitting, the element that breeds the core spirit of the brand and product structure, from the theme spirit to the matrix arrangement. Those nested stories that need to be understood from a metaphysical perspective are no longer read first by the audience over the craftsmanship experience. Instead, let the material be the subject and write word for word for a captivating start.

The beauty of knitting lies in the changes in texture brought about by technical means. The effect of this change has established a unique knitting matrix belonging to nume – from a single pattern to multiple combinations, from the same category to multi-point presentation, the iconic elements are echoed in the matrix according to a reasonable arrangement logic, such as cells Fission-like presents a tree-like map derived from the basic flower pattern. With rational observation, we can see more twists and surprises full of emotional folds.

The plaid elements in pastel colors are a relaxed, pleasant and friendly dressing in the brand’s 2023 spring and summer series. The intimate relationship between knitting and people is vividly expressed under the jumping and changing of plaid. The principal Xuan deconstructed and deformed the plaid elements from the texture details to achieve unique and creative texture changes: the thin plaid of knitted jacquard is vaguely seen through, and through overlapping and matching to achieve trompe l’oeil games of different shapes and dimensions, soft and glutinous close to the body, Transparent and unrestrained; the plaid pattern presented in the twill texture is more three-dimensional and has a strong sense of volume. Like a blank chessboard, both tactile and visual are outlined with a sense of elegance in sequence; the fabric woven from fluffy yarns is soft and delicate, and the moderate plush plaid reveals the clothing and the owner’s long-term companionship , like an old shirt picked up and put on at will, but it is more trustworthy and gentle than any new clothes. The same plaid, different transformations, the system has been activated, and fission is happening.

Under nume’s iconic knitted stacking styling idea, the yarn is like the jumping notes on the staff, forming different musical tones in different sections and connecting them into chapters. The repeated use of trompe l’oeil technique shows nume’s strong professionalism in understanding and application of yarn “personality” from the side. For example, the recurring plain knitted pleated skirts, denim yarn knitted sweaters, and paper yarn knitted sweaters have opened up the achievable and sustainable imagination of knitting through the “parody” of woven fabrics. The plaid knitting that appears scattered on the accessories of shoes and bags forms an intertext with the whole shape and matrix idea.

Different from the inherent gorgeous tension of decorativeism, this season nume continues the decorative ability of composite craftsmanship in previous series and craftsmanship, balancing the transition between knitting, leather and metal. The flat and conformable special-shaped hot diamonds, the diamond tassels of the mixed yarns, the dazzling and hidden wrapped metal yarns, and the detachable leather metal waistbands are all woven by craftsmen, full of craftsmanship and effort. Through the softness of the yarn and the firmness of the mineral, the brand’s deep muscles and bones are silently displayed.

The sorting of the matrix helps to form a more fluent and thorough reserve structure. Pragmatism is also romantic, rationality can also be light, and nume in the process of constructing a knitting matrix is ​​opening a new storage.

