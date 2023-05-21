Home » Surprise limited time “Tunnel of Terror: Last Light” Steam free download-Mr. Crazy
Ukrainian game studio 4A Games celebrates the 10th anniversary of the release of the “Terror Tunnel” series of games “Terror Tunnel: Last Light Complete Edition” (Metro: Last Light Complete Edition), especially from May 18th to May 25th, Taiwan time During the period, there will be a free gift of “Tunnel of Tremor: Last Light Complete Edition” for a limited time on the Steam platform. At the same time, the series of works “Thrilling Tunnel: Exile” and “Thrilling Tunnel: 2033 Redux” are also on sale with a discount of about 20%.

Previously, “Thriller: Last Light” held a short one-day limited-time free event on the Epic Games platform. This time it is Steam’s turn to launch a limited-time free collection event for “Thriller: Last Light”, which will last for a week.

“Thriller Tunnel” officially announced on Twitter that you can now get the 2013 “Thriller Tunnel: The Complete Edition of Last Light” for free through Steam, which includes the game body and DLC. Actually, there is not much difference between the two.

Deep Dive: Last Light is an action survival horror first-person shooter that continues the storyline of its predecessor, Deep Dive. The background of the story is set in 2034, one year after the previous game, after Artyom successfully guides the missile to destroy the Dark Ones gathering place.

In the game, the player plays Artyom and joins the Ranger organization. Their base is the D6 military base built before the Great War. This base became the stronghold of the Rangers, and Artyom became one of them.

“Thriller Tunnel: Last Light” brings players a dangerous and terrifying world that needs to survive in a difficult environment. Players will face various monsters and hostile forces, and explore, fight and solve puzzles to reveal the secrets of this post-apocalyptic world. Players who love horror shooting elements must not miss it.

“Thriller: Last Light” Steam free method

  1. Open the “Thriller: Last Light” Steam event page
  2. Log in to your Steam account
  3. Click “Add to Account” to get it permanently
metro last light complete edition steam free 1

Remember to claim it before 1:00 am on May 26, Taiwan time, and it will be permanently kept in your Steam personal game library. The game can also support Windows and macOS, and it is recommended to download.

“Thriller: Last Light” Steam Event Page

