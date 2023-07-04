Surprised by the new heating law: an important exemption no longer applies

The new heating law is intended to ensure that in the coming years only climate-friendly heating systems may be installed if the old heating system no longer needs to be repaired and replaced. Actually, there should be an exemption for particularly old people, but suddenly it is no longer tenable and secretly kicked out.

New heating law also applies to over 80-year-olds

The federal government has submitted its final draft for the new heating law and can now have it approved. Experts noticed that one actually important exemption for people over 80 years old is missing. This should actually ensure that old people in particular no longer have to make large investments if the old gas or oil heating system breaks down.

But this part is missing now, because the “would be constitutionally unacceptable“said FDP parliamentary group leader Carina Konrad to the German Press Agency (via Tagesschau). To ensure that old people do not take on too much, there should be targeted support and a special social component. In addition, it should be possible to take out low-interest loans via a KfW program.

In general, however, the new heating law will not be as strict as originally intended. There are much longer transition periods and the municipal heating planning should always take place first, in order to determine which type of heating in the region belongs to the future. Maybe there is no need for a heat pump at all if district heating is expanded. All this will be due by 2028 at the latest and only then will it really be relevant.

High subsidies planned for climate-friendly heating systems

The new heating law also provides for a new subsidy program. Basically, there is a reimbursement of 30 percent of the costs for climate-friendly heating for everyone. If you switch early, you benefit from a 20 percent bonus rule. If the income is less than 40,000 euros a year, then there is another 30 percent reimbursement. All discounts can be combined there is a maximum of 70 percent. So even if you could combine all reimbursements, it would not be 80 percent, but “only” 70 percent.

This means that even low-income households should be able to afford climate-friendly heating if the old heating system breaks down. However, you only have to replace the heating when the old heating is completely broken and can no longer be repaired. No one will have to retire a working heater. That doesn’t change anything.

