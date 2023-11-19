“Sustainable” Black Friday 2023: here are the discounted and environmentally friendly purchases

Listen to the audio version of the article

Buying, saving, yes, that’s fine. But the environment? Black Friday doesn’t necessarily have to be seen as a moment of pure consumerism. It can be a conscious purchasing choice. And even be an opportunity to learn a more sustainable way of shopping: also including the environment among the criteria to consider when purchasing, in addition to price and other product characteristics.

Now it is possible to do this easily, thanks to numerous certifications that allow the most sustainable products to be identified, even on large e-commerce sites. Previously we were forced to find them only in specialized shops, attentive to the theme. Now even the e-commerce par excellence, Amazon, is lending us a hand.

It labels the most sustainable products with Climate pledge friendly and helps us find them with search filters. Those with zero emissions also fall within the more restricted Aware program.

An Amazon product is labeled as “Climate Pledge Friendly” when it complies with one or more internationally recognized environmental sustainability standards. This means that the product, during its life cycle, has a reduced impact on the environment compared to similar products.

The criteria that a product must meet to obtain the “Climate Pledge Friendly” label vary according to the product category and may concern various aspects of sustainability, including: the product must be made with recycled, renewable or low environmental impact materials; the production process must minimize environmental impact, for example through the efficient use of energy or the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Product packaging should be kept to a minimum or made from recycled or recyclable materials.