SYS-DAT Group strengthens its offering with VCUBE

“The strong and peculiar specialization in the world of managed services and IT security allows us to create a unique center of excellence” comments Matteo Neuroni, CEO of SYS-DAT Group

Published on 26 Oct 2023

Matteo Neuroni, CEO of SYS-DAT Group

And adding value to your offer: this is what the acquisition of VCUBE, a Reggio Emilia company specialized in IT projects in the field, represents cybersecurityvirtualization, cloud computing and networking, for SYS-DAT Group, one of the main Italian players specialized in ICT. Which can thus continue its growth path by going to strengthen the IT proposal which boasts its own “vertical” application solutions dedicated to various market sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, wine, retail, fashion & luxury, footwear, large-scale retail trade, the world of law and professional firms, in which the sectoral peculiarity requires equally as much application specificity.

SYS-DAT Group welcomes VCUBE

Matteo Neuroni, CEO of SYS-DAT Group, claims: “The entry of VCUBE into SYS-DAT is consistent with the evolutionary path of our Group, representing an addition of value to our offer. The strong and peculiar specialization in the world of managed services and IT security allows us to create a unique center of excellence. I am convinced that the complementarity with the solutions and services present in the Group will bring great benefit to all our Customers.”

A synergy of intentions

Innovation, attention to people, quality of service and business sustainability are the founding values ​​of SYS-DAT Group and the principles that guide all the Group’s choices. Always attentive to green issues, so much so that energy saving is one of its pillars, VCUBE also boasts numerous customers belonging to different business sectors who, for over ten years, have relied on its expertise and its most effective solutions to improve data security.

Roberto Pizzetti, CEO of VCUBE, states: “Becoming part of a consolidated group like SYS-DAT Group is a growth for us from different points of view. In fact, it offers us the possibility of accessing resources, advanced technological expertise and a global network, allowing us to grow and innovate more quickly and effectively in the increasingly competitive landscape of the sector”.

