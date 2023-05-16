TANAKA introduces alloy TK-FS for test pins

New material combines high conductivity, hardness and ductility. This makes it suitable for different types of test pins in semiconductor production.

TK-FS product image

With TK-FS, TANAKA has introduced a new material for test pins. Among other things, they are used in test cards and sockets for tests in the manufacture of semiconductor components. The pens have been delivered since July 2022, since then TANAKA has continued to improve the material. In contrast to the previous palladium pogo pins, the new material is also suitable for other types of test pins, for example for cantilever pins or for vertical pins in probe cards for testing wafers.

This is due to three special properties of TK-FS: On the one hand, the material achieves a Vickers hardness of over 500 and a maximum specific electrical resistance of 7.0 µcm. In addition, the material is very robust and can withstand at least ten bends. Because the new product combines all of these properties, it can be used for a wide range of test pins. The previous products from TANAKA, on the other hand, did not have all three of these properties at the same time.

The demand for semiconductor components continues to increase rapidly. No device can do without them – from household appliances and consumer electronics to cars, industrial machines and medical technology. Accordingly, the demand for test equipment for these components is increasing. They test the function of the semiconductors step by step throughout the entire production process. The precision of the testing devices determines whether the semiconductors will reliably perform over many years. Thanks to the unique combination of properties of TK-FS, semiconductor test equipment can be expected to last longer and save costs over time.

TANAKA aims to double the delivery volume for this product by 2028 compared to the existing products. Most of these products are to be converted to TK-FS.

Properties of TK-FS

Vickers hardness >500 possible

Vickers hardness adjustable over a wide range (400 to 520).

Electrical resistivity <7.0 microohm cm

Withstands repeated flexing (at least 10 times) according to TANAKA standard

Greater elongation (8% to 13%) compared to previous TANAKA gauge pin materials

Since it was founded in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built up a wide range of products in the precious metals sector. In Japan, the company is the market leader in terms of the volume of precious metals traded. Throughout its long history, TANAKA has produced and sold precious metal products not only for industry, but also for personal use, in the form of jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all companies in the group, in Japan and around the world, cooperate in manufacturing, sales and technological development to offer a wide range of products and services. With 5,225 employees, the group achieved consolidated net sales of 787.728 billion yen (approx. 5.5 billion euros) in fiscal year 2021.

*As a result of the application of changed accounting standards for revenue recognition, part of the revenue will be recognized on a net basis from this consolidated financial year.

