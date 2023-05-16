Preventing Disaster Risks Hunan Holds the 7th “Red Backpack” Public Welfare Action for Geological Disaster Prevention and Control- Focus Today- Hunan Online

Huasheng Online, May 15th (reporter Zhao Tongyi, correspondent Luo Wenqing) On May 15th, the 15th National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day and the 7th Hunan Province Geological Disaster Prevention Publicity “Red Backpack” public welfare action was held in Ningxiang.

(The scene of the “Red Backpack” public welfare action for the seventh geological disaster prevention and control publicity in Hunan Province. Photo courtesy of the correspondent)

The event was sponsored by the Hunan Provincial Department of Natural Resources, with the theme of “Preventing Disaster Risks and Escorting High-Quality Development” and focusing on the “Five Ones”, namely a self-driving car for public welfare, a public welfare conference, a public welfare exhibition, a public welfare public class, A series of public welfare publicity has promoted the public welfare image of “red backpack” to the whole people, and continued to spread the knowledge of geological disaster prevention and control.

At the event site, the logo of the “Red Backpack” public welfare action was unveiled and the seventh Hunan Province geological disaster prevention and control publicity “Red Backpack” public welfare action was launched. This year’s “Red Backpack” public welfare action brand has been upgraded and a new logo has been designed. The logo will be uniformly used in the publicity work of geological disaster prevention and control in Hunan Province, continue to cultivate and enhance the brand influence of the “Red Backpack” public welfare action, improve the province’s ability to prevent and reduce disasters, and escort Hunan’s high-quality development.

The live performances at the event are diverse and exciting. Through the geological disaster prevention sitcom “Emergency Evacuation”, the geological disaster prevention version “The Lonely Brave”, the original song “The Earth Is No Hurt and No One” and other programs, as well as the “Red Backpack” themed exhibition with pictures and texts, convey geological disasters to the masses in a “fancy” way Prevention common sense.

Subsequently, a public welfare open class on geological disaster prevention was held in the auditorium of Ningxiang Experimental Middle School. Geological experts from the Hunan Provincial Natural Resources Affairs Center focused on how to identify common geological disasters in Hunan such as landslides, collapses, mudslides, and ground subsidence, as well as escape and self-rescue methods and skills in case of sudden geological disasters. A vivid science lecture on disaster prevention and mitigation of geological disasters was held. In the classroom, 100 middle school students listened carefully, thought positively, interacted with volunteer service members for geological disaster prevention and publicity, and actively answered questions about geological disaster prevention and control knowledge. The atmosphere was very enthusiastic.





(Geohazard Prevention Public Welfare Open Class. Photo courtesy of the correspondent)

“Today’s lecture is rich in content, and the explanations are simple and easy to understand. I have learned how to escape and save myself when encountering geological disasters. I will share the knowledge of earthquake disasters with my family and friends around me, so that more people can understand geological disasters. Prevent and control knowledge, stay away from disaster risks.” said Jiang Jinglan, a student in class 2203 of Ningxiang Experimental Middle School.

In recent years, the Hunan Provincial Department of Natural Resources has thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief, adhered to problem-oriented and systematic concepts, and made every effort to prevent and control geological disasters and protect the safety of people’s lives and property. In 2016, Hunan initiated the “Red Backpack” public welfare action of the all-media integrated public welfare IP project for geological disaster prevention and control in the country. In the past seven years, the action has been in accordance with the overall arrangement of “all media, all links, and full coverage”, sending knowledge, prevention technology, and prevention models of geological disasters to mountainous areas, campuses, communities, and mining areas to comprehensively improve people’s awareness of disasters, disaster prevention, and disaster management. Awareness of disaster avoidance, covering about 10 million people, has created a good public opinion atmosphere for disaster prevention and mitigation.

“In the future, the ‘Red Backpack’ public welfare action will play a greater role in the publicity, early warning, investigation, and evacuation of geological disasters, and affect more people. The sense of reverence for geological disasters and the awareness of active prevention and avoidance will build a life project for the prevention and control of geological disasters.” Zhang Hao, deputy secretary of the party group and deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Department of Natural Resources, said.

