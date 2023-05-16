US media: The three major issues of the infinite cycle in the United States-gun immigration debt

“Gun proliferation”, “immigration crisis” and “debt ceiling” have become hot potatoes for each administration in the United States. The Democratic and Republican parties seem to be forever arguing over issues such as gun control bills, immigration policies, and raising the debt ceiling.

Recently, the American media commented that the three major political issues of “guns”, “immigration” and “debt” have completely entered an “infinite endless loop”. Behind these three major issues, all of them highlight that the two parties in the United States have fallen into the veto politics of “opposition for the sake of opposition”, completely ignoring the rights and demands of the people, and even disrupting global security and stability. Affected by political polarization, American society has long been torn apart, and the so-called “democratic” system has also become a fig leaf for partisan struggle.