After more than two years, TCL’s NXTPAPER reflective screen has evolved to version 2.0, and the new tablet equipped with it also officially debuted at MWC 2023. According to the official introduction, the brightness of NXTPAPER 2.0 can reach up to 500 nits, which is 150% of the previous generation. Moreover, the new solution also supports hardware-level light filtering, which can realize automatic adjustment of color temperature while providing TÜV-certified anti-blue light function. As for the new NXTPAPER 11 tablet itself, it uses an octa-core processor and an 8,000mAh battery. It is equipped with 8MP cameras on the front and back, the size is 11 inches, the resolution reaches 2K, and it also has four built-in speakers. The tablet weighs only 462g, and the price starts at US$249. It will be sold in Europe in May.

Also arriving at the same time is a TCL TAB 11, which has similar basic specifications to the NXTPAPER 11, but will use a 2,000 x 1,200 LCD panel instead. The device is available in Wi-Fi and LTE versions, with prices starting at US$179 and US$209 respectively, and will also be available in May.

In addition to the tablet, TCL also announced the 40 XE 5G, 40 X 5G and 40 XL 4G phones. Among them, the 40 XE 5G priced at US$169 has a 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz screen, and is equipped with a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (supports up to 1TB microSD card expansion). Its selfie camera is 8MP, and behind it is a three-camera combination consisting of 13MP main camera, 2MP depth of field, and 2MP macro camera.

The specifications of the 40 X 5G, which is scheduled to be launched in June together with the 40 XE 5G, are relatively similar, the main difference is that the main camera has been upgraded to a 50MP module, and its price starts at US$199. The 40 XL, which only has 4G, uses a 6.75-inch HD+ screen and an octa-core processor, and its main camera is also 50MP. It is expected to be released in May, and the price is US$149.