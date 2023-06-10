[Teaching]ChatGPT officially supports Siri, shortcuts, detailed teaching and examples – Hong Kong unwire.hk

AI ChatGPT developed by OpenAI has finally provided an iPad version a few days ago. In addition to supporting iPad horizontal display, it also supports siri and shortcut (Shortcut) functions. The new shortcut function of ChatGPT allows users to directly use Siri to “voice” ChatGPT, which is very convenient. It is a pity that ChatGPT has not yet appeared in the App Store in Hong Kong, so users need to transfer their iTunes account to the United States first, and also need a VPN to log in to your ChatGPT account. Readers who want to know how to switch regions can click the following link: https://unwire.hk/2023/05/19/ios-now-support-chatgpt/life-tech/

Enhance siri wisdom – combine ChatGPT and siri

It is very simple to add ChatGPT to Siri, first you need to enable Siri “Learn from this App”, “Show App in “Search””, “Show content in “Search”” and the suggestion item is turned on.

▲Enter “Settings”, click “Siri and Search” (shown in green box)

▲Select “ChatGPT” (shown in green frame)

▲Open all settings in the green frame

▲Open “Shortcut” and select “ChatGPT” (shown in green box)

▲At this point, you will see 4 shortcuts, the representative can use Siri to call ChatGPT

▲Call Siri, and say “Ask ChatGPT” to Siri, you can use ChatGPT directly through Siri

In actual use, the editor found that if you use Siri in Cantonese, Siri often cannot recognize English commands. Siri will choose to open the ChatGPT app instead of “speaking” for ChatGPT. To solve this problem is very simple, just rename the shortcut in Chinese.

rename shortcut

It is very simple to rename a shortcut. First, we need to open the “Shortcut” App, then select ChatGPT, long press “Ask ChatGPT” and an option will appear, click “Use in New Shortcut” and then click the small triangle next to the shortcut, select “Rename Name”, change your shortcut to a Chinese name, and then you can use Cantonese Siri to call ChatGPT. Although Siri will still ask you “What would you like to ask ChatGPT about?” in English at the beginning, you can still ask questions in Cantonese (provided you are using Cantonese Siri), and Siri will answer your questions in Cantonese.

▲Open the “Shortcut” App, then select ChatGPT, long press “Ask ChatGPT” and an option will appear, click “Use in New Shortcut” (shown in green box)

▲Click the small triangle next to the shortcut (shown in a green frame), and select “Rename”

▲ After changing your Chinese name for your shortcut, you can use Cantonese Siri to call ChatGPT

▲Speak to Siri the Chinese name you just changed for the shortcut and you can use ChatGPT directly

▲Successfully called ChatGPT

▲Call ChatGPT to tell jokes, more topics, longer, different opinions on whether it is funny, but there is a new option outside of Siri!

Download link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chatgpt/id6448311069

Source: The Verge

