Drug risk, AIFA raises the alarm on the use of antibiotics: “Very rare but serious reactions”

Drug risk, Aifa has sounded the alarm on the limited use of some antibiotics. In the note published by the Italian Medicines Agency, in agreement with the European Medicines Agency, the possible risks were also highlighted.

Drug risk, Aifa raises the alarm on the use of antibiotics

The Italian Medicines Agency, in agreement with the European Medicines Agency, has raised the alarm on risk of some drugs. “Based on data from recent studiesi – explains Aifa – fluoroquinolones continue to be prescribed outside the recommended uses”.

Among the fluoroquinolones that Aifa has limited use recommended ci sono ciprofloxacin, delafloxacin, levofloxacin, lomefloxacin -moxifloxacin, norfloxacin, ofloxacin, pefloxacin, prulifloxacin, rufloxacin.

What are the risks

In a note, AIFA also highlights what the risks and reactions may be, defined “very rare but serious”. “Systemic and inhaled fluoroquinolones are associated with very rare but serious, disabling, long-lasting and potentially irreversible adverse reactions. These medicines must therefore be prescribed only in the approved indications and after a careful assessment of the benefits and risks on the individual patient “. In particular, serious adverse reactions may include tendonitis, tendon rupture, pain in extremity, gait disturbance, neuropathies, depression, fatigue, memory impairment, hallucinations, psychosis, sleep disturbances and sensory disturbances.

“The European Medicines Agency – continues the AIFA note – strongly recommended limiting the use of fluoroquinolones to systemic and inhaled use following a review conducted at the European level in 2018 to assess the risk of serious and long-lasting (i.e. lasting, months or years), disabling adverse reactions and potentially irreversible, primarily affecting the musculoskeletal and nervous systems. The use of fluoroquinolone medicines was significantly limited in 2019 following the review conducted by the EMA”. In the end, ends the note with a warning: “Healthcare professionals are reminded to warn patients of the risk of these serious adverse reactions, as well as the potentially persistent and serious nature of these effects, and to consult a physician immediately at the first signs of these serious adverse reactions before continuing treatment”.

Read also: Migrants, Orban’s Hungary and Poland against the EU agreement: Italy is satisfied. Tajani: “An important first step”