Home Health Billionth dose of azithromycin donated to treat and prevent trachoma (01/31/2023)
Health

Billionth dose of azithromycin donated to treat and prevent trachoma (01/31/2023)

by admin

Cause and consequence of poverty, the trachomaa tropical disease among the main risk factors for preventable blindness – remains a public health threat to 125 million people living in hyperendemic areas of Africa, Latin America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. An estimated 1.9 million people suffer from visual impairment as a result of the infection, and women are up to four times more likely to go blind from trachoma than men. The pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the International Trachoma Initiative, an independent, non-profit global health program, have announced the donation of the billionth dose of azithromycin to help prevent and treat the disease.

The donation of the billionth dose of Zitromax® (azithromycin is an antibiotic belonging to the macrolide family, marketed by Pfizer under the name of Zitromax® ed) adds to the commitment made by Pfizer in June 2022 to extend its antibiotic donation program through 2030helping to enable 18 countries to continue trachoma elimination programs in 2023 and beyond.

“Pfizer’s donation of one billion doses of Zithromax® has been instrumental in the success of the global trachoma program and demonstrates to the world that elimination of this debilitating disease is possiblesaid Jason Carter, chairman of the board of directors of the nongovernmental organization Carter Center. “The Carter Center has been a proud partner in the trachoma eradication journey, which is at the heart of our efforts to expand simple health interventions that have a life-changing impact».

Trachoma is the leading cause of blindness, due to infection, globally. Together, trachoma elimination efforts worldwide have succeeded in reducing its incidence by 92% since 2002, with an estimated 217.9 million people now living free from the risk of trachoma.

See also  Sodium in the blood, what happens when it drops too much? The consequences of hyponatremia- breaking latest news

«Thanks to the leadership of the countries and to the joint efforts of countless partners from all over the world, millions of people are no longer at risk of this debilitating disease,” explained the Dr. Paul Emerson, director of the International Trachoma Initiative. “Together, we have significantly reduced the risk of trachoma, even in the hardest-to-reach communities, and now we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build on this momentum and permanently eliminate trachoma as a public health challenge.”

“Everyone, no matter where they live, should have access to life-saving medicines. That’s why, for more than two decades, Pfizer has been proud to join researchers, global healthcare partners and dozens of governments in efforts to eliminate trachoma.” ha aggiunto Caroline Roan, senior vice president, global health & social impact di Pfizer. “We celebrate the donation of the billionth dose of Zithromax as a collective achievement with the global healthcare community and an important step toward closing the health equity gap.”

Credit Foto: Mozambico, Danny Haddad/International Trachoma Initiative

You may also like

Dizziness and herpes, a 33-year-old mother thinks she...

DAD in the pandemic has decreased learning by...

Basaglia? He never arrived in Lombardy. Interview with...

Here are all the contraindications of kiwi: LIST....

ADUC – Health – Article

Cholesterol: the good, the bad and the total....

examined for changes in the brain after one...

“This is how we help children to socialize”

Being the healthiest man in the world is...

And now the WHO launches the polio alarm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy