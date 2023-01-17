I don’t know if you have ever thought about projecting the screen of your mobile phone to a computer or TV, so that you can have a bigger screen and watch the content on your mobile phone? I know that this kind of application is needed by a relatively small number of people. Some people will use it for streaming, and some people will use it for other purposes. For example, playing games can have a larger screen and be more enjoyable . If you are using an Android phone and hope to use it for some screen mirroring (Screen Mirroring) functions, the following will recommend several useful apps for you.

001: AirDroid

AirDroid is a very practical app that can help your mobile phone and computer interact better. It not only allows you to transfer files between your mobile phone and computer (it allows Android mobile phones to perform functions similar to iPhone AirDrop), but also allows you to Answer phone notifications on your computer, remotely control your Android phone from your computer, and more. Even the screen mirroring function, AirDroid can provide it. In fact, it’s one of the few apps that doesn’t require your phone and computer to be on the same network in order to connect, though AirDroid needs to be installed on both devices. In terms of fees, the service costs $3.99 per month or $29.99 per year, which is worth it if you need to use the features mentioned above.

002: Google Home

Google Home is an app for Google Nest products, Chromecast, and other Google devices, and you can use this app and Chromecast to cast the screen from your phone directly to your TV. In most cases, like streaming videos, using the Chromecast itself app is better than using Mirroring, but if you really need to display the phone screen on the TV, this is a good way, but you have to buy a Chromecast to use.

003: Microsoft Remote Desktop

Microsoft Remote Desktop is similar to Chrome Remote Desktop in many places. It allows you to watch and control your computer on your mobile phone. The moderator remembers that I used to use my computer to hang up (Magic Baby, which was once popular in the past), Everyone will use this kind of application, which can be controlled to simple operation when going out on the street. The app is also suitable for video and music streaming if desired. Best of all, this app is completely free and has no ads. If you are using Windows, you can consider this App, because Google has stopped supporting Chrome Remote Desktop, or there may be some bugs.

004: Phone Link by Microsoft

Phone Link is a nice app from Microsoft. After connecting your computer to your phone, you can view photos, reply to text messages, make calls (on computers with Bluetooth), etc. on the computer. Of course, you can also perform screencasting. However, this App has more bugs, but under normal circumstances, it is still a good and considerable Screen Mirroring solution.

005: TeamViewer

TeamViewer is believed to be one of the most popular screen mirroring apps, mainly for diagnostic purposes, if necessary, you can view your computer or other mobile devices through TeamViewer. It also supports high-definition video and audio transfer, 256-bit AES encryption, and file transfer from one device to another. It also natively supports Mac, Windows, and Linux. TeamViewer is free for personal use, but there is a fee for corporate users.

Source: Android Authority