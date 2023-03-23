Home Technology Team-based online spy battle game “Deceive Inc.” launched on Steam with positive reviews- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Team-based online spy battle game "Deceive Inc." launched on Steam with positive reviews

Team-based online spy battle game "Deceive Inc." launched on Steam with positive reviews

“Deceive Inc.” is an online battle game with the theme of espionage. Players can disguise themselves as anyone to blend in with the crowd, deploy high-tech equipment to gain an advantage, and strike first before the opponent snatches the package. You use all methods to deceive and defeat your opponent to complete the task.

The game supports a team of up to 3 people, divided into 4 teams with a total of 12 people for 3v3v3v3 battles. In addition to firearms, you can also use unique equipment such as inflatable cushions, hologram simulators and bulletproof umbrellas, as well as use hologram watches Disguised as toilets, chairs, plants and other inanimate objects, fully integrated into the environment.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/820520/Deceive_Inc/

Epic Games Store：https://store.epicgames.com/zh-Hant/p/deceive-inc

