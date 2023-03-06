If you don’t even need more coins for it

We park in a car park on the outskirts of Scottish civilisation, in an area where, in 2023, an hour’s walk from the car park, there will still be no cellphone signal. I take the bag of coins from the center console of the car and go to the parking meter.

The “Biohazard Specimen Bags” were included with one type of corona test. I’ve never used them for their intended purpose of disposing of the test materials, but have used them for everything else.

The parking meter has surprising new abilities:

You can not only pay with coins, but also with a card. Even contactless payment is offered. This change was already indicated in Dunkeld a year and a half ago, but Dunkeld is also a city. At the edge of the civilized world (a different one) back then, you could only pay for parking with coins or SMS.

Another machine in the same parking lot: Here you can see how the technical miracle is made possible, namely with a solar panel on the machine and an antenna next to it, probably providing internet. I haven’t figured out what happens if the sun doesn’t shine for a few days. Maybe everyone will be able to park for free.

(Kathrin Passig)