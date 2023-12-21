TechPrincess brings you to CES in Las Vegas for the 7th year with…

It was the year 2018, it was the first time they went to CES Las Vegas, I still remember the sense of disorientation in facing such a large and important fair. Next up, for the team of TechPrincessit will be there 7th CES in a row where we will take you virtually with us. We will discover together all the technological (and non-technological) innovations of the largest fair in the world dedicated to consumer electronics and which is held every year in that absurd place called Las Vegas.

Follow our adventures from 3 to 13 January 2024! Oh yes, we know, CES takes place from 7 to 12 January but we like to tell you about many things and not just the technology, for this reason we once again opted for a longer trip but above all… on the road!

In 7 years everything has changed… nothing has changed

Since we started attending CES in Las Vegas, things have changed, even if in reality nothing has changed. Our fixed point remains this site (here you will find all the articles dedicated to the 2024 edition of the fair)… what has changed instead is us and the platforms we use to tell what we see and experience during this fair.

At the beginning of our adventure, in 2018 (I leave you some slides below) there was a real race to see who wrote the most articles and who produced the most videos on YouTube (often we returned home with 20 or 30 videos shot and published in just a few days). It was satisfying, yes, but in the end, it felt like swimming in a glass that was half full… or half empty (depending on the level of optimism you have).

CES 2018 CES 2019

As time passed we realized that perhaps that wasn’t the right path. We started to take it more calmly and tell you things that were a little more personal: with the stupidera that distinguishes us, we try to tell you about everyday life made of shopping at the supermarket, highways a too many lanes, quirks, habits and immense American-style houses.

Even two years ago, out of enthusiasm, we also shot a small documentary to tell you how Americans experience their relationship with cars. You can find it below.

In short, we have come to the conclusion that a all-round reportage was the best solution for our audience who has learned to know us and become fond of us – and our work – for who we are: human beings who go exploring and who have a great, great desire to share.

Here you will find some stories from the past… to understand what awaits you 🙂

What will we do in Las Vegas and beyond?

Well this year – like every year – we will leave for the United States well in advance.

Il January 3rd we will land in Los Angeleswe will spend a few days there and then take a nice road trip to get to Las Vegas. From the 7th to the 12th we will be busy body and soul during the days of CES but we will not fail to tell you what Las Vegas is (because in its kitsch and sometimes cheesy nature, it is an extraordinary place).

The first two days (7 and 8 January) are those dedicated to the press and media. We will participate in press conferences from Samsung, Sony, LG, Lenovo, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and BMW. We will have the opportunity to touch various products and tell you about tech oddities.

From January 9th to 12th insteadWith our legs on our shoulders, we will explore the various pavilions located between the LLVC (the Las Vegas convention center) and other key points of the event such as the conference center of The Venetian (that absurd hotel that thinks it is Venice).

On which platforms to follow us

This is the part that has really changed. You can follow us, obviously here on our website Techprincess.it and on Youtube, but also – and above all – on nostri account social.

Below is a small guide:

Instagram: on this platform you will find members’ stories more social of our editorial team. My suggestion is to follow Erika Gherardi, Daniele Cirarelli but also the undersigned Fjona Cakalli.

On the account of TechPrincess instead we will publish a mix of our own content lovingly curated by the social media team.

Tiktok and Reel: The short video format is becoming more and more important for us too. It gives us the opportunity to tell you many tech curiosities in a nutshell. We will mainly post to the account Tiktok became TechPrincess and on that of the subscriber Fjona Cakalli. The same contents will obviously also be published and republished on Instagram in Reel format so as not to exclude anyone!

YouTube: on this channel, however, we will publish only the most worthy videos, which require further investigation and – if you behave well – there may also be a backstage view of our editorial life to explain exactly what it means to participate in fairs like these.

There will also beinterventions on radio and television for an even more complete story. In a few days we will share the appointment schedule with you 🙂

We can’t wait to leave and take you with us on this incredible adventure!

Stay updated by following us on Google News!

Follow!

Share this: Facebook

X

