when a girl’s room is messy, it’s Sofia Coppola

01 Sofia Coppola’s office in her home in Hollywood, 2000. Photo: Bruce Weber for Vogue

02 Daughter’s room, prototype. From the movie The Virgin Suicides

03 A more mature mess. Sofia Coppola’s study, 2023, from the Financial Times interview

04 A detail in Coppola’s study, from the book sofia coppola archive that came out in September (and stars at the top of the list of what I want for my birthday)

05 In her study (about ten years ago). On the back shelf: Ed ​​Rocha’s Cold Beer Beautiful Girls

With the launch of the new book, the movie Priscilla and the twentieth anniversary of Lost in Translation, everyone is rediscovering the aesthetics of blog darling Sofia Coppola, and by “everyone” I mean Tiktok. In what is considered the climax of the viral event, the user @latenightwar shared photos of her messy room and noted:

Here’s the thing, when a boy’s room is messy, it’s like, ‘Oh my god, he’s filthy. It’s fetid. It’s disgusting. It reeks. You’re lazy, you’re letting yourself go.’ But when my room is messy, when a girl’s room is messy, it’s Sofia coppola

and in free translation: When a boys’ room is untidy, it’s disgusting. When a girl’s room is messy, it’s Sofia Coppola.

I couldn’t help but wonder: Until what age can you call your study a “girl’s room” in order to justify the mess?

Interim conclusion: It’s not a matter of age, it’s a matter of attention. If every detail is carefully selected, If every detail has a story – It doesn’t matter if the observer from the side thinks he is not “in place” – It’s not a neglect mess, it’s a Sofia Coppola mess.

Mess Sofia Coppola is a romantic mess. He is a media mess. Actually, it’s not a mess, it’s a form of communication, a way of telling the world who you are.

When you have a Sofia Coppola mess in your room, no one needs to rummage through your drawers to figure out who you are

Mess Sofia Coppola, fifty-year-old version:

Spread with attention and sensitivity in the home office:

Paperback books, wrinkled from use /// vintage-looking perfume /// cherry blossom mobile /// vase with peonies (Sofia Coppola’s favorite flower. It’s also my favorite flower but I don’t know anymore if it’s really my favorite flower or which I was led to love through years of reading about S.K.’s likes and preferences. On the other hand, how can you not love peonies?) /// black and white family photos /// real works of art laid out nonchalantly as if art is an integral part of your life (the work This one Coppola borrowed to put in the hero’s room in the movie somewhere and in the end bought it for herself)

Objects with a story

I remember Coppola describing in some interview the objects in her study and as usual, there were peonies, standing in a simple looking vase. Since this is a Coppola universe where nothing just happens it turns out that Coppola received the vase on her fortieth birthday from her mother who herself received it for her fortieth birthday from someone from the production of Apocalypse Now.

And this, friends, is the level of stories that we are expected to use as an explanation for everything that is placed on the table.

(Obviously I couldn’t miss the opportunity to put more than this here again. A song that starred in more than one Coppola film)

Yes, the blog/website has a new design. I hope we all get used to it quickly. Everything I want to be here is not here yet, but you can already respond.

