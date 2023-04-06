Home Technology Telekom boss: “The seal ‘Made in Germany’ is crumbling”
Tim Höttges, head of Deutsche Telekom, calls for digitization to be accelerated in Germany and Europe. The basis for this is the mobile phone networks and faster approval procedures are needed for this.

According to Deutsche Telekom boss Tim Höttges, Germany urgently needs to speed up the pace of digitization. “Germany and Europe are lagging behind when it comes to digitization,” said the manager on Wednesday at the group’s annual general meeting in Bonn. This applies to the cloud, to microchips or to artificial intelligence. “We are not world market leaders in almost all categories.”

It is not sustainable if Germany lives on the substance. “The ‘Made in Germany’ seal is crumbling. That’s why we have to polish it up together.” The basis of digitization are the networks. “We build them. But we need faster approval processes. We need digital administration.” Of course, the companies would also have to work better together. “Telekom is already in implementation mode.”

