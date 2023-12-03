Home » Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance has been postponed to February 21, 2024
Slitherine Delays Release of Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance 572e to February 2024

The highly anticipated real-time strategy game, Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance 572e, has been delayed by developer Slitherine. Originally set to launch on December 7, the game will now be released on February 21, 2024.

In a blog post on Steam, Slitherine explained that the delay was necessary to ensure a polished and carefully crafted gaming experience for players. The post stated, “Our team feels that taking a few more weeks to refine, polish, and resolve any existing bugs will significantly improve the overall quality of the game. We strongly believe in the potential of this game and think you will enjoy it. That’s why we are doing our best to create the smoothest and most enjoyable gaming experience for you.”

The extended timeline will allow Slitherine to focus on key aspects such as multiplayer testing, implementing quality-of-life improvements, and addressing specific issues raised by the community. This includes enhancing server infrastructure, addressing non-discrete graphics card selection, tutorial screens, and ultrawide resolution issues.

Despite the delay, the developer is confident that the extra time will result in a better gaming experience for players and is looking forward to releasing the game in February 2024. Fans can read a preview of the game on Gamereactor.cn to get a taste of what they can expect when Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance 572e finally launches.

