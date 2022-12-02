Home Technology Tesla, three years late, the electric truck arrives
He’s finally done it: Tesla’s long-awaited electric truck has arrived: The first electric semi-trailers were just delivered to Pepsi last Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start producing the trucks . Musk himself drove one of the three Tesla Semis in front of a crowd inside the factory. One was white, one was painted with a Pepsi logo and another in Frito-Lay colors.

A mega commercial also realized because the zero-emission freight transport is financed by a grant of 15.4 million dollars from the California Air Resources Board which includes 15 Tesla battery electric tractors and other natural gas and electric powered trucks. “It’s been a long journey, five long years,” Musk said, “but this is going to really revolutionize the streets.”

