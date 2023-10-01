The 2023 Best Places to Work in Games: Recognizing the UK’s Top Companies and Industry Icons

The Best Places to Work in Games in the UK Revealed

The highly anticipated 2023 list of the best places to work in the gaming industry in the UK has been unveiled by Gamesindustry.biz. This prestigious list acknowledges the efforts and achievements of 25 independent companies, classified into three categories – large, medium, and small.

The large company category includes four organizations that have undoubtedly made a significant impact on the gaming landscape. Playground Games, Rare, Sports Interactive, and NaturalMotion Games have all secured their spot on the list, showcasing their commitment to creating an exceptional working environment.

The mid-sized companies category also boasts a diverse range of innovative and talented studios. Recognized for their outstanding workplace culture and opportunities, PlayStation London Studio, Roll7, Playtonic Games, Wushu Studios, Trailmix Games, Atomhawk, Hutch, Bulkhead, Expression Games, D3T + Coconut Lizard, and Electric Square/Lively have all made the cut.

Not forgetting the vibrant indie scene, the list also features a selection of small companies that have excelled in fostering an enjoyable and fulfilling work atmosphere. ICO Partners, Indigo Pearl, Maverick Games, ustwo games, Snap Finger Click, Mojiworks, Ripstone, Lighthouse Games, and Fuse Games Limited have been recognized for their contributions to the industry.

Aside from this prestigious ranking, numerous additional awards were presented to industry leaders and creative visionaries. Rocksteady, Rare, ustwo games, nDreams, PlayStation London Studio, and Simon Ivaniszak from Red Kite Games were all celebrated for their outstanding achievements.

Among the honorees, Gina Jackson stood out and was presented with the G Into Gaming Award for her relentless efforts in supporting women in the video game industry. This accolade recognizes her year-round commitment to fostering equality and creating opportunities for women within the gaming sphere.

The publication of the 2023 list of the best places to work in games in the UK has not only highlighted the exceptional companies within the industry but has also shed light on the continued efforts to create inclusive and rewarding workplaces. As the gaming industry continues to thrive, it is promising to see the dedication and innovation displayed by these organizations and individuals.

