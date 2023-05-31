The Android version of the Yuzu emulator is officially launched. If you want to play it, you’d better have a newer flagship machine – Computer King Ada

The Android platform has a considerable advantage in the openness of the system, which means that many emulator authors can create emulators for various home consoles or handhelds, turning them into nostalgic game platforms. However, Android actually has some new emulators, such as Skyline Emulator, which is an emulator for simulating the Nintendo Switch platform, but the emulator has not been updated for a long time. At this time, the well-known Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu announced that it has been launched on the Android system. Although it can provide players with an opportunity to play Switch games on their mobile phones, Yuzu has set quite high specifications in terms of hardware requirements. Probably only a handful of flagship phones have a chance of making the cut.

A lot of emulator software is mainly built on the basis of personal computers. There are even many developers who are only willing to support the Windows system, and other systems such as Linux or Mac can only be transplanted by other developers. The same goes for the famous Nintendo Switch emulators Yuzu and Ryujinx. In the Windows system, these two sets of emulators can not only emulate most NS games, but also operate with higher resolution and image quality when the hardware level is sufficient. Therefore, both sets of simulators have made great contributions to NS game simulation.

Yuzu lands on Android, giving Switch games a new battlefield

Recently, Yuzu launched its own emulator on the Android system in the name of the early access version. Although the early version still has some problems, it may not be the most complete state, and it may not be able to fully control the operation of the game. However, for the Android platform, it is already a milestone. After all, the last NS simulator is basically invalid, and Yuzu’s simulation ability has a certain reputation. I believe that when the hardware conditions are met, you can see a fairly smooth and exquisite game screen.

On the other hand, Yuzu also launched a paid version called Early Access. From the name of this version, the update will be faster, but the relative stability may be a bit worse. However, this may also be intentional by Yuzu. The official version of the simulator is for ordinary people, while the Early Access version corresponds to the role of experts or sponsors. For simulator developers, it is basically impossible to get monetary rewards for what they do. They can only get some income by fundraising, or put advertisements in the software to subsidize their income. At present, Yuzu does not use advertisements, but the strategy may be changed according to the development needs in the future. At this time, there are different meanings between the paid version and the free version.

According to Yuzu’s system requirements, the pre-release version of Android currently requires at least Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or higher processors, and 8GB of memory, and does not support processing chips other than Qualcomm, whether it is Exynos Orion or Dimensity Dimensity, for the time being None of them are officially supported. However, with the update of Yuzu, we may soon see the support of chips from other brands, and the Yuzu emulator may soon become a standard for testing the performance of mobile phones.

As for the current playing performance, the foreign media XDA has tested some quite popular NS games. There is no problem when using the Samsung Galaxy S23 to play “Super Mario 3D World + Fury World“, but “Assemble!” An error occurred in Animal Crossing Friends Club. Some games such as “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” do not look good on mobile phones. Maybe we still have to wait for the emulator to be better optimized, or don’t think about relying on the simulation of the mobile phone, buy a real It might be better to play on Switch.