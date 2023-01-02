Do you know which iPhone has the largest battery capacity in the past?
9to5mac recently summarized the battery capacity of previous iPhone models, let’s find out together.
Apple officials have not announced specific figures, resulting in the release of the iPhone only after dismantling by a third party to know its specific battery capacity.
But there is a consensus that iPhone battery life can often outperform Android phones with the same battery capacity, and sometimes even outperform Android phones with larger batteries.
Also, sometimes newer iPhone models have smaller batteries than their predecessors because of the higher power consumption ratios associated with new dies.
Up to now, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the largest battery capacity, reaching 4352mAh; followed by the iPhone 14 Plus, 4325mAh; and the iPhone 14 Pro Max ranks third, at 4323mAh.
The following is the specific battery capacity of previous iPhone models:
iPhone 14 Pro Max 4323mAh
iPhone 14 Pro 3200mAh
iPhone 14 Plus 4325mAh
iPhone 14 3279mAh
iPhone 13 Pro Max 4352mAh
iPhone 13 Pro 3095mAh
iPhone 13 3227mAh
iPhone 13 mini 2406mAh
iPhone SE third generation 2018mAh
iPhone 12 Pro Max 3687mAh
iPhone 12 Pro 2815mAh
iPhone 12 2815mAh
iPhone 12 mini 2227mAh
iPhone SE second generation 1821mAh
iPhone 11 Pro Max 3969mAh
iPhone 11 Pro 3046mAh
iPhone 11 3110mAh
iPhone XR 2942mAh
iPhone XS Max 3174mAh
iPhone XS 2658mAh
iPhone X 2716mAh
iPhone 8 Plus 2691mAh
iPhone 8 1821mAh
iPhone 7 Plus 2900mAh
iPhone 7 1960mAh
iPhone SE 1624mAh
iPhone 6S Plus 2750mAh
iPhone 6S 1715mAh
iPhone 6 Plus 2915mAh
iPhone 6 1810mAh
iPhone 5S 1560mAh
iPhone 5C 1510mAh
iPhone 5 1440mAh
iPhone 4S 1432mAh
iPhone 4 1420mAh
iPhone 3GS 1219mAh
iPhone 3G 1150mAh
First generation iPhone 1400mAh
