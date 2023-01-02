Do you know which iPhone has the largest battery capacity in the past?

9to5mac recently summarized the battery capacity of previous iPhone models, let’s find out together.

Apple officials have not announced specific figures, resulting in the release of the iPhone only after dismantling by a third party to know its specific battery capacity.

But there is a consensus that iPhone battery life can often outperform Android phones with the same battery capacity, and sometimes even outperform Android phones with larger batteries.

Also, sometimes newer iPhone models have smaller batteries than their predecessors because of the higher power consumption ratios associated with new dies.

Up to now, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the largest battery capacity, reaching 4352mAh; followed by the iPhone 14 Plus, 4325mAh; and the iPhone 14 Pro Max ranks third, at 4323mAh.

The following is the specific battery capacity of previous iPhone models:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 4323mAh

iPhone 14 Pro 3200mAh

iPhone 14 Plus 4325mAh

iPhone 14 3279mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max 4352mAh

iPhone 13 Pro 3095mAh

iPhone 13 3227mAh

iPhone 13 mini 2406mAh

iPhone SE third generation 2018mAh

iPhone 12 Pro Max 3687mAh

iPhone 12 Pro 2815mAh

iPhone 12 2815mAh

iPhone 12 mini 2227mAh

iPhone SE second generation 1821mAh

iPhone 11 Pro Max 3969mAh

iPhone 11 Pro 3046mAh

iPhone 11 3110mAh

iPhone XR 2942mAh

iPhone XS Max 3174mAh

iPhone XS 2658mAh

iPhone X 2716mAh

iPhone 8 Plus 2691mAh

iPhone 8 1821mAh

iPhone 7 Plus 2900mAh

iPhone 7 1960mAh

iPhone SE 1624mAh

iPhone 6S Plus 2750mAh

iPhone 6S 1715mAh

iPhone 6 Plus 2915mAh

iPhone 6 1810mAh

iPhone 5S 1560mAh

iPhone 5C 1510mAh

iPhone 5 1440mAh

iPhone 4S 1432mAh

iPhone 4 1420mAh

iPhone 3GS 1219mAh

iPhone 3G 1150mAh

First generation iPhone 1400mAh