The best campsites in Italy for summer holidays…

From food to sustainability, the best campsites in Italy elected by the well-known portal for finding facilities for outdoor holidays, which are included in the 2023 certificates of Excellence. Puglia, Abruzzo and Veneto stand out among the most awarded regions, based on 10 categories of classification.

La Rocca Camping Village in Bardolino (Verona), winner of the 2023 “Glamping” award.

The leading portal in the search for campsites and structures for outdoor holidays in Italy assigns its Certificates of Excellence with the intention of recognizing the most virtuous campsites in the beautiful country, but also offering valid help in finding the places that best suit the needs of campers.

The best campsites in Italy: how they are selected

Attention to sustainability, services for animals, sports activities and glamping are some of the thematic awards assigned by Campeggi.com by Koobcamp, which elected the best campsites in Italy for the eighth consecutive year. The Certificates of Excellence recognize the efforts of the establishments in different areas, celebrating those that emerge based on the services most sought after by travelers, such as the “Green” award, an absolute novelty of this year. Let’s see which are the best campsites in Italy according to Campeggi.com.

Torre Rinalda Beach Camping & Resort (Lecce), winner of the 2023 “Family” award.

Family Award: excellence for services dedicated to families

Those traveling with children will certainly be able to spend a more carefree holiday in one of the structures that stand out for their services dedicated to families, especially children. Playgrounds, dedicated pools, entertainment and restaurants with tailor-made menus are the services that distinguish these campsites. First among all this year is the Torre Rinalda Beach Camping & Resort (Lecce), which wins the “Family” award, standing out not only for its professionalism and cheerfulness in entertaining children, but also for its attention to its four-legged friends.

Glamping Award: the right compromise between nature and comfort

For those who love contact with nature but don’t want to give up all the comforts, there are “glamping”, a reality that is now quite sought after, especially among young people. Glamping can offer the perfect fusion of nature, relaxation, sporting activities, entertainment, food and comfort. It is the case of La Rocca Camping Village of Bardolino (Verona), with its exclusive Garda Bubble Suite, a structure made up of three transparent spheres that offers a splendid view of Lake Garda and the surrounding nature.

Pineto Beach (Teramo), winner of the 2023 “Pet Friendly” award.

Premio “Pet Friendly”: services designed for animals

Some camping villages are particularly attentive to the services dedicated to our four-legged friends, offering dedicated areas and services, from the beaches to the refreshment areas, up to the showers. The Pineto Beach Village & Camping (Teramo) is among these, nominated for excellence this year in the “Pet Friendly” category. The structure offers many tailor-made services for pets, which are welcomed and pampered upon arrival by a Bau Welcome Corner, complete with a welcome kit.

EurCamping Roseto Concept Glamping (Roseto degli Abruzzi, winner of the 2023 “Green” award.

“Green” Award: for the most eco-friendly structures

In the selection of best campsites in Italy the efforts for sustainability do not go unnoticed, today more and more at the center of the needs of many, even when going on vacation. The attention and commitment to reducing one’s impact on the environment are recognized this year for the first time through the “Green” award. It is a recognition for the most sustainable, self-sufficient and less polluting structures, with a careful look also at zero kilometer food products. The highlight of this year is theEurCamping Roseto Concept Glamping of Roseto degli Abruzzi (Teramo). The structure surrounded by greenery is equipped with various eco-friendly systems, Mini Lodges and solar panels for recharging electronic devices.

Camping La Masseria in Gallipoli (Lecce), winner of the 2023 “Camper” award.

Camper Award: the favorites of campers

Well-organized spaces that offer easy maneuvering are the priority for those traveling by camper, with the freedom to move around and go on excursions in the open air. The Camping the Masseria of Gallipoli (Lecce) is the ideal place for campers and first this year in the “Camper” category, with numerous shaded rest areas surrounded by nature.

Sports Award: the ideal facilities for sportsmen

For lovers of sporting activities, some campsites really offer everything, from sailing to mountain biking and paragliding. The Family Wellness Camping Al Sole di Ledro (Trento) stands out for the multitude of activities and services offered, including canyoning and windsurfing, as well as countless walking routes in the suggestive Trentino landscape.

Family Wellness Camping Al Sole di Ledro (Trento), winner of the 2023 “Sport” award.

Premio “Entertainment”: fun to the fullest

Among the selected categories, entertainment cannot be missing, for which the Camping Village Marina di Venezia of Cavallino-Treporti. Fun is at the heart of the activities offered at this establishment, supported by a professional and spirited entertainment team. The flagship is the AquaMarina Park, equipped with a large Olympic-size pool, areas with slides for adults and children, heated pools and an enchanted castle.

Camping Village Marina di Venezia (Cavallino-Treporti), winner of the 2023 “Entertainment” award.

“Restaurant” Award: food and wine excellence

Food is often one of the key aspects in finding a place to spend the holidays and a priority for many travellers. The prize for the food and wine offer this year goes to Pineta Family Camping Village di Ravenna, which celebrates all the traditional Italian flavors in its menu. The proposal is varied and attentive to all needs, highlighting the specialties of Emilia-Romagna cuisine.

Pineta Family Camping Village (Ravenna), winner of the 2023 “Restaurant” award.

Premio “Experience”: for campsites that offer novelties and exclusive activities

Some structures manage to surprise guests with new and unusual activities, and for this they are recognized with the “Experience” Award. The Village Camping Park Shadak of Porto Cesareo (Lecce), which is one of the best campsites in Italy, emerges in a fortification with an amphitheater surrounded by large green areas. It offers water games, horse riding and yoga courses on request, between the crystal clear sea and the characteristic Salento landscape.

Premio “Great Bathroom”: the structures with the most well-kept bathrooms

Even the care and attention to the toilets do not go unnoticed among the awarded categories. To win the “Great Bathroom” Award this year is the Camping Sanfilippo of Cefalù (Palermo). Here cleanliness comes first, with the bathrooms better equipped and suitable for all needs, especially for children and the disabled. Travelers looking for maximum comfort can also take advantage of private services.

Camping Sanfilippo in Cefalù, winner of the 2023 “Great Bathroom” award.

What is Campeggi.com?

Campeggi.com is the leading portal in Italy for tourists looking for campsites and holiday villages and for structures looking for online visibility. It was founded in 2003 with the aim of providing all the information available to users on the active structures in Italy and Europe. Campeggi.com also offers a showcase for campsites based on specific user needs. It is among the most important portals of Koobcamp, a tourist network of over 30 websites dedicated to outdoor tourism established in Italy and Europe.