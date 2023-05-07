Independiente sealed the classification to the Top 4 of the Federal League in Neuquén

Neuquen Independent was forceful in La Caldera and defeated Guillermo Brown of Puerto Madryn 97-76 to confirm their place in the Top 4 of the South Division in the Federal Basketball League.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The Red reached a record of 15-6 and there is no way for him not to be among the top four with one game left to complete the regular phase.

Marcelo Remolina’s team did not have any surprises and led to victory from the start with a relentless first quarter that ended 27-12.

If the scoring effectiveness was high in the initial quarter in the second it was even greater and went to the long break 56-29 upa result that already seemed very difficult to overcome.

Independiente dominated in all aspects of the game and won it with authority. In a shared goal, Lucas Villanueva was the top scorer with 17 points. He was followed by Ezequiel Dentis (15), Enzo Nieva (14) and Matías Quiroga (14).

El Rojo will complete the regular phase this Monday at 9:00 p.m. against the 1st of the South Division, Deportivo Roca (18-3), as a visitor. With a win, he will finish third over Pacific (14-7). The Dean is the other already classified in addition to Spanish Center (16-5).

After this first round, the Federal League will continue with the reclassification crosses among those who did not remain in the Top 4. From there the rivals of the first four will come out in the next phase.



