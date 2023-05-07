Singer Grimes launched an exclusive artificial intelligence singer synthesizer, half of the royalties are required for commercial use- midifan: We focus on computer music

Singer and music producer Grimes (Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend) launched Elf.Tech (https://elf.tech/), an artificial intelligence singing tool.

You can record or upload any vocal audio and get the same singing synthesized with Grimes’ voice. This technique is compatible with Holly Herndon’s Holly+ ( https://holly.plus/ )similar. You can release the synthesized vocals publicly, and Grimes will get half of the royalties on the master recordings. In the tweet, Grimes asked users to discipline themselves not to touch the bottom line. She said it would only prevent extreme uses, such as a Nazi anthem sung in her voice or a song about murdering babies. Via Elf.Tech, Grimes also shared a demo of her collaborative cover of Richie Hawtin’s Plastikman track “Passage (Out),” hidden in the “Bounces” folder on the site. You can also download the 10+ GB track file to train your own Grimes singing model. The project was sponsored by Triniti ( https://triniti.xyz/ )provide technical support.

Holly Herndon’s 2021 discussion on artificial intelligence music argues that vocal-faux synthesis is here to stay. We need to find a balance between protecting artists and encouraging people to try exciting new technologies. She will Holly+( https://holly.plus/ ) project as a form of public sound ownership, adding that her team and AI firm Never Before Heard Sounds ( https://heardsounds.com/ ) has found a way for users to compose with the voices of other singers and benefit all involved. They have an official approval mechanism to reduce confusion and infringement. In 2022, Holly Herndon and her partner Mat Dryhurst ( http://www.mathewdryhurst.com/ ) founded Spawning( https://spawning.ai/ ) organization that aims to build technical tools that allow artists to manage and control ownership of their training data. Their first project haveibeentrained( haveibeentrained.com ) was launched in September of that year.

GrimesAI-1 User Guide

Registered Elf.tech( http://elf.tech/ ) creators can upload pre-recorded vocals or record a vocal online to convert it to a GrimesAI-1 Voiceprint. Users will receive the converted Grimes AI -1 singing in WAV file format. These musical contents can be added to any new musical creation. The creators will own these new recordings, and GrimesAI-1 does not own any ownership of the recordings or compositions (unless the composition is a cover of a Grimes song).

Songs can be uploaded and distributed to music streaming platforms through Elf.tech for $9.99 per year. If you want to release works based on GrimesAI-1 vocals on record companies, distributors or platforms other than Elf.tech, you need to email [email protected] for approval. Creators who use GrimesAI-1 in their recordings default to agreeing to share an equal percentage of master recording royalties with Elf.tech on streaming services and on-chain marketplaces (primary and secondary sales). For streaming platforms, royalties will be collected and paid by Elf.tech. For on-chain sales and royalties, the creator needs to agree to have the GrimesAI.eth wallet added to it when minting. With the exception of GrimesAI-1, creators must guarantee the legal use of all sound elements in their uploaded works. Neither Grimes nor CreateSafe Inc. is liable for creators who upload infringing content. In works using GrimesAI-1, the attribution requires Featuring GrimesAI or adding GrimesAI as the artist.

Elf.Tech( http://Elf.Tech ) also open-sources Grimes’ music track files to music creators and other research institutions. They want the Grimes sound model to be the best pop star synth vocals on the market, and that’s only possible with the hard work of the community. Elf.Tech is still in the beta stage, and GrimesAI’s vocal models, track files and distribution services will continue to be updated. So enjoy the current state of chaos.

By Jazz Monroe