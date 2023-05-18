Home » The Business Conference of Xiamen International Animation Festival will be held from 24th to 26th
The Business Conference of Xiamen International Animation Festival will be held from 24th to 26th

Xiamen International Animation Festival Business Conference will be held from 24th to 26th, and the list of winners of the “Golden Dolphin Award” will be announced

Meet the “Golden Dolphin” in Xiamen next week

Xiamen International Animation Festival Business Conference

Dates: May 24th to 26th

Highlights

“Golden Dolphin Award” award ceremony, multiple animation and game forums, and “Golden Dolphin Award” excellent works exhibition; innovatively held “Meet the Golden Dolphin” AR show, bringing immersive animation interactive experience to citizens and guests

Big coffee gathered

Nelson Shin, the honorary chairman of the International Animation Association and director of “Transformers Movie”, Croatian animation director Masha Udovic, Japanese visual artist Hiroyuki Okui, chief director of “Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf” Huang Weiming and other guests will be present

Xiamen DailyNews (Reporter Lin Luhong, correspondent Hong Huimin) From May 24th to 26th, the 2023 (15th) Xiamen International Animation Festival Business Conference will be held in Jimei. The conference is composed of the “Golden Dolphin Award” award ceremony and a number of animation and game forums. It focuses on hot topics such as the century of Chinese animation, metaverse, artificial intelligence, etc., and creates an industry exchange event and industry docking platform.

As the “highlight” of the animation festival, the list of winners of this year’s “Golden Dolphin Award” will be announced at the awards ceremony held on May 25. At that time, Nelson Shin, honorary chairman of the International Animation Association and director of “Transformers Movie”, Croatian animation director Masha Udović, Japanese visual artist Hiroyuki Okui, chief director of “Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf” Huang Weiming and other guests will be present to witness the birth of the award , and exchange experience and collide views in the round table forum.

See also  Doraemon design mini controller and pouch for Nintendo Switch will be released from August 3, 2022!

Animation games are one of the important landing scenarios of the metaverse industry. The Xiamen International Animation Festival Business Conference specially held the metaverse industry integration development forum, inviting guests from the metaverse industry from many places across the country to discuss the development trend of the industry, and to offer suggestions for Xiamen to build a “metaverse ecological model city”.

Closely following the wave of game globalization, this conference will continue the previous features and hold a forum with the theme of “Game Globalization Wave in the New Era” to help companies improve the global appeal and operational efficiency of their products; and through game developers The salon and venture capital roadshow will build a docking platform for game developers and investors.

During the conference, the organizing committee will also build an “online + offline” achievement display platform to focus on displaying the outstanding works of this year’s “Golden Dolphin Award”, and innovatively hold the “Meet the Golden Dolphin” AR show to bring citizens and guests Come to an immersive animation interactive experience.

