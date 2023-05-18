Air strike on May 19, canceled and guaranteed flights: what to know

Air strikes continue in Europe. After the inefficiencies encountered in recent weeks in France, now it’s Italy’s turn, with the national air transport strike on Friday 19 May.

A strike that will have serious repercussions for passengers, with canceled flights and delayed flights. According to an estimate by ItaliaRimborso, over 220,000 Italian travelers may suffer disruption due to the air strike.

«On Friday 19 May, the airport handling workers will protest, with a 4-hour national strike and garrisons and demonstrations in all the main Italian airports, against the non-renewal of the national collective agreement, which has been expected for 6 years now». This was announced by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo who continue: «The situation for the handling sector has now become unacceptable. It is necessary to arrive as soon as possible to a contractual renewal that restores purchasing power to wages and dignity to the thousands of workers in Italian airports who face their work every day with professionalism and seriousness, unconditionally absolutely inadequate and with insufficient salaries. “We are ready to do battle on this aspect and, if our requests are not listened to, Friday’s strike – conclude Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo – will only be the first claim action at the very beginning of a ‘another hot summer for air transport, with the real risk of compromising the continuity of airport services to users”.

Who stops and when

– Airport handling service company workers: 24 hours – from 00:01 to 23:59

– Air Dolomiti driving staff: 24 hours – from 00:01 to 23:59;

-Volotea staff: 4 hours – from 1.00pm to 5.00pm

-Employee personnel of air transport and associated companies: 24 hours – from 00:01 to 23:59

– Employees of airport handling companies: 4 hours – from 12:00 to 16:00

– American Airlines ground staff: 4 – from 12:00 to 16:00

-Emirates ground staff: 4 – from 12:00 to 16:00

-Aircraft, airport and related airport sector workers: 24 hours – from 00:01 to 23:59.

And he likes to guarantee

Enac has released the list of guaranteed flights, which concern aircraft movements to and from Italy. Just consult the following link where there are all the guaranteed air routes.