The best news about the Samsung Galaxy S24 is that they will not increase in price

Samsung to Keep Prices Unchanged for Galaxy S24, Introduce Exynos 2400 Chipset in Some Regions

Leaked renders give a sneak peek at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup, set to be unveiled at the upcoming Unpacked 2024 event in San José, California on January 17. The latest information, originating from South Korea, suggests that Samsung is planning to maintain the prices of the Galaxy S24 series at the same level as the outgoing 2023 model.

In order to keep costs steady, Samsung will reportedly utilize the Exynos 2400 chipset for some versions of the Galaxy S24 in select regions. However, the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy worldwide.

According to sources, the launch prices for the Galaxy S24 series are anticipated to begin at $799 for the base model, rising to $999 for the Galaxy S24+ and $1,199 for the premium S24 Ultra. It’s worth noting that these prices mirror the starting figures for the Galaxy S23 family, which were introduced last February.

Samsung is banking on the Galaxy S24 Ultra to be the bestseller, with an estimated 45% share of sales, while projecting 16% for the Galaxy S24+ and 38% for the basic Galaxy S24. Overall, Samsung is estimating sales of approximately 33.2 million units of the Galaxy S24 series in 2024, 10 million more than the current generation.

As the countdown to the Unpacked 2024 event continues, consumers and the market alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the Galaxy S24 series. Stay tuned for more updates and official details in the coming weeks.