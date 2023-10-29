The best wallpapers for every iPhone model

You have recently purchased your iPhone and you want personalize it according to your tastes or the mood of the moment, or are you tired of seeing the same old image when you unlock the screen and want to make a change that satisfies you? Thanks to specific websites and apps it is possible to choose between a wide range of wallpapers for all tastes and needs.

You will also have realized that, depending on the screen size, iOS tries to best fit the photo selected for the background and in this attempt enlarges and lengthens the image, making it distorted or lowering its resolution. If the image you choose does not have the exact resolution of the iPhone you are using, it will most often appear pixelated or blurry.

In this article we list the most valid sources for finding the wallpaper best suited to your needs and how adapt it perfectly fits the screen size of your device.

The proof: how the new Apple iPhone 15s are made and how they perform

The best wallpaper apps for iPhone

Before relying on websites to find the most suitable wallpaper for our device, it is useful to download some app directly from the App Store. Here is a list of the best:

Unsplash

The Unsplash app is nothing more than the mobile transposition of the famous wallpaper site Unsplash, which allows you to download images that can be used for all devices. The images are in high definition and the download is free. To find the image that best suits your tastes and needs, you can use the Search function which, by entering keywords, will help us more easily choose the perfect wallpaper for our iPhone. Once the app is installed, its use is simple and intuitive: you can choose from the available wallpapers and once you have found the one that’s right for you, just press on the arrow pointing downwards to start the download.

Vellum Wallpapers

This app offers a huge range of wallpapers divided into categories and is free. After installing the app, it is important to click on the (X) at the top left to refuse the purchase of the full paid version. At this point, you can choose between the categories of wallpapers you are interested in and download the chosen image by clicking on the white dot below and the download will automatically start. The app also gives you the opportunity to preview how the background will look on the screen, so as to choose the background that best suits the proportions of the iPhone you are using.

Other apps

In addition to the apps just listed, which are the most famous and used in the App Store, we can take into consideration other excellent apps for wallpaper search such as ZEDGE Wallpapers, Live Wallpapers for Me and Wallpapers and Themes for Me. Exclusive iPhone 15 preview, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max on test: how the new Apple smartphones are made and how they perform by Bruno Ruffilli 19 September 2023

The best iPhone wallpaper sites

If you prefer to use websites to search for the perfect wallpaper and avoid downloading apps and cluttering up the space of your iPhone, here is a list of sites to download images for the iPhone for free.

Motionwall

An excellent site from which to download beautiful images for the iPhone is Motionwall, which stands out for its free downloadable abstract wallpapers. Simply go to the home page of the site and scroll through the gallery, full of images of all types, and download the chosen background.

Wallpaper.sc

Very similar to Motionwall, Wallpaper.sc offers a perhaps wider choice of types of wallpapers (abstract, naturalistic, artistic…) suitable for iPhone. The site offers the possibility to choose, at the time of download, the iPhone model for which you are downloading the wallpaper, so that it fits perfectly on the screen.

Other sites

Among the sites for downloading wallpapers for iPhone we can list others such as AR72014, iLikeWallpaper and Papers.co. In-depth History and glory of the Lightning connector: how it was born, how it changed, why it gave way to USB-C on the iPhone (and not only) by our correspondent Bruno Ruffilli 13 September 2023

How to adapt wallpapers to the screen aspect ratio

As mentioned, not all images can be used as iPhone wallpaper (at least not always in high definition). In case you want to use a specific wallpaper that doesn’t fit perfectly on the screen, we can rely on free third-party tools that can solve the problem. Let’s see them below:

WallpaperSize Free

The app allows you to resize and adapt images perfectly to the size of the iPhone and can be downloaded from the App Store completely free of charge.

Wa-Fi (Wallpaper Fitter)

Like the previous app, Wa-Fi also allows you to adapt an image according to the needs of our iPhone. Downloadable from the App Store, it is simple and intuitive to use and can also be used to resize images for the iPad. Preview The test: Airpods Pro 2 with USB-C, artificial intelligence arrives on Apple headphones by Bruno Ruffilli 18 September 2023 Topics

Share this: Facebook

X

