The big problem with the net balcony power plant

Balcony power plants are currently very much in vogue. Netto has made a significant contribution to the fact that many people have bought a mini solar system at a reasonable price. But that is exactly what causes major problems. I am affected by this myself.

Balcony power plants have become increasingly cheaper in recent months. The online shop from Netto has turned out to be an extremely inexpensive source where you can get really good complete sets for little money. Shipping is often extremely cheap at just a few euros. That caused a huge rush – and trouble.

Problems with the net balcony power plants

The biggest problem with the balcony power plants from Netto is the stated delivery time. It is basically never complied with. I ordered there and am still waiting. Even if, like me, a delivery time of 15 working days is given, the balcony power plants arrive considerably later. So I only got an email after 22 working days that my delivery was in the process of being shipped. It hasn’t been delivered yet, it will take a few working days because the shipping company can’t deliver overnight like Amazon does. The uncertainty of waiting is just annoying. If you would order a new one now, the delivery time is 24 working days (look at net).

This causes frustration for many buyers, because all the time you don’t know at all whether the balcony power plant is still coming or not. With Netto in the online shop it only says that the order has been placed. There is no real-time information or anything like that. After 17 working days I only got an email that my delivery was delayed. One cannot reach the service of the net, because exactly such inquiries are blocked from the beginning. Inquiries about the delivery time are absolutely undesirable in the online shop.

This balcony power plant is really an insider tip:

Will the situation improve?

In the end, that depends on whether the supply chains improve and the freight forwarders can deliver the balcony power plants within the specified period. Here, one cog wheel has to mesh with the next in order to create a smooth process. Considering that interest in balcony power plants is likely to increase over time as rules are relaxed, the problem could be around for a long time. Netto does not have its own logistics like Amazon – and you notice that especially now with balcony power plants.

There is one more problem

An extremely large number of people also complain about the balcony power plants in the ratings (check out Net) because they cannot simply be connected. Often are the cables on the solar cells are too short, so that accessories still have to be procured. However, many buyers of balcony power plants are absolute beginners and actually rely on everything fitting and being able to be connected. Nobody knows what MC4 extension cords are.

In addition, it is often complained that in contrast to Aldi or Lidl no suitable brackets are included and be suggested. Here, too, Netto lags behind compared to other shops such as Amazon when it comes to suitable products and searches. If you just buy a balcony power station complete set, you actually expect that everything is really included and that you don’t have to spend a lot of money again for suitable brackets.

In my opinion, the last circumstance cannot really be blamed on the net. After all, the online shop states exactly what is included. But many beginners do not know what is absolutely necessary. Accordingly, a note would be important. That’s why I always write with our articles that there are no accessories included and that you may need a holder and cable.

This is what you need to know about balcony power plants:

In my opinion, many of the bad ratings at Netto are often unfounded because the buyers simply did not inform themselves enough. Nevertheless, there is a lot of potential for improvement on the part of the online shop. We will monitor developments and hope that the situation will ease.

