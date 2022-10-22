Home » 2022/10/22 – K-man is playing a bunch of the latest songs by artists who came to Australia for Uprock over the years
2022/10/22 – K-man is playing a bunch of the latest songs by artists who came to Australia for Uprock over the years

Show notes

K-man is playing a bunch of the latest songs by artists who came to Australia for Uprock over the years. And a few other Uprock related tunes.

Playlist:

“We Are The Culture (ft. DJ Mal-Ski)” by Propaganda
“Hands Up” by Kris-Bo
“Boulder in the Storm – 中流砥柱” by MC BigCow
“that Humdinger” by The Praying Mantis
“Nod Ya Head” by BroadKast
“The Best (Newselph Remix) (ft. DJ Manwell)” by Sivion
“Pass By (ft. The Profit, Izzy, JustMe & Sole Option)” by Krosswerdz
“Good Mourning (ft. DJ Aslan)” by Shane Kidd
“Mere Mortal (ft. Jordan Coleman)” by Cas Metah & Sintax the Terrific & DJ Sean P
“2 Much 4 The Brain (ft. Jabs, River, Th3rdkind, Ryland Junior & Sundance)” by Krosswerdz
“The Blessed Are (ft. OnBeatMusic)” by Braille
“Frames” by Urban D.
“Raise (Give It Up) (ft. Brother E, Monks, Laurian Bougaardt, TeOp & MP Ancient)” by Krosswerdz
“On Anotha (Newselph Remix)” by Rel McCoy
“Damage” by James Gardin
“MUD (ft. Sean C. Johnson & Tall Black Guy)” by Ozay Moore

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/823

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

