2022/10/22 – K-man is playing a bunch of the latest songs by artists who came to Australia for Uprock over the years

K-man is playing a bunch of the latest songs by artists who came to Australia for Uprock over the years. And a few other Uprock related tunes.

“We Are The Culture (ft. DJ Mal-Ski)” by Propaganda

“Hands Up” by Kris-Bo

“Boulder in the Storm – 中流砥柱” by MC BigCow

“that Humdinger” by The Praying Mantis

“Nod Ya Head” by BroadKast

“The Best (Newselph Remix) (ft. DJ Manwell)” by Sivion

“Pass By (ft. The Profit, Izzy, JustMe & Sole Option)” by Krosswerdz

“Good Mourning (ft. DJ Aslan)” by Shane Kidd

“Mere Mortal (ft. Jordan Coleman)” by Cas Metah & Sintax the Terrific & DJ Sean P

“2 Much 4 The Brain (ft. Jabs, River, Th3rdkind, Ryland Junior & Sundance)” by Krosswerdz

“The Blessed Are (ft. OnBeatMusic)” by Braille

“Frames” by Urban D.

“Raise (Give It Up) (ft. Brother E, Monks, Laurian Bougaardt, TeOp & MP Ancient)” by Krosswerdz

“On Anotha (Newselph Remix)” by Rel McCoy

“Damage” by James Gardin

“MUD (ft. Sean C. Johnson & Tall Black Guy)” by Ozay Moore

