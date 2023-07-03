Summer vacation is coming…Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation, Gyeonggi Sangsang Campus Recruitment of students for educational programs

▲ Posters for ‘Sprout School’ and ‘Yangson School’. (Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation)

The Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation’s Gyeonggi Sangsang Campus announced on the 3rd that it is recruiting students for the summer semester of the 2023 education programs ‘Spring School’ and ‘Yangson School’.

In the summer semester from July to September, a total of 16 cultural and artistic education programs are conducted, where ‘Forest and Children’ and ‘Forest and Art’ meet, based on the ‘Forest’ of Gyeonggi Sangsang Campus, which preserves the nature in the city.

Recruitment of students is divided into 1st and 2nd recruitment, and following the 1st opening held on the 23rd of last month, the 2nd opening will be held on the 31st.

‘Spring School’ is an educational program specialized for children at Gyeonggi Sangsang Campus that nurtures three things: joy, future, and imagination in children’s minds through education.

The Gyeonggi Sangsang Campus operates 10 programs, including arts, crafts, composition, and movies, that children can enjoy in nature.

In the case of the 1st summer semester program of ‘Sprout School’, ‘Words that the forest gives me’, which make music through the sound of the forest, ‘My own props hidden in the summer forest’, which make props using natural materials in the forest, and kitchen garden A decorating garden program called ‘Imaginary Garden Playground’ will be held.

In the case of the second program, ‘Confetti design containing summer forest’ and ‘Art in the forest’, which unfold imagination through activities in the forest, will continue.

‘Yang-Son School’ is an adult-specific education program in which both hands learn through education and share the learning again. A total of 6 programs are operated during the summer semester.

In the case of the 1st program, we are recruiting for ‘Fantastic Forest, Sound’, a fairy tale creation with a writer, and ‘Enjoying the Five Senses of Imaginary Forest and Urban Garden’, where you can feel nature in a vegetable garden. A program such as ‘Fabric Artwork-Pattern from the forest’ is planned to follow the second round of recruitment.

‘Yangson School’ plans to provide an opportunity to experience a virtuous cycle of learning and sharing through the implementation of a social change project linked to cultural arts education in the forest.

In particular, this year, a new vegetable garden education program is operated for children and adults in the garden in the Gyeonggi Sangsang Campus, where they can experience the entire process of planting, growing, and harvesting vegetables in a vegetable garden in the urban forest.

Applications for educational programs are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through the Gyeonggi Sangsang Campus website or GGC Members until 4:00 p.m., three days before each class. Detailed curriculum and tuition information can be found on the Gyeonggi Sangsang Campus and GGC Members websites.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

