The Crew: Power Celebration Offers Free Trial Event for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Platforms

Ubisoft Announces “The Crew: Power Celebration” Free Trial Event

Ubisoft has announced that it will be hosting another free trial event for “The Crew: Power Celebration” on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms from October 10th to 20th. Following its successful launch, the game has received overwhelming support and positive feedback from the community, making it the highest-rated entry in The Crew series.

Players who missed the previous free trial event at the game’s launch will have the opportunity to try it for free for up to 5 hours during this event. What’s even better is that any progress made during the trial will carry over to the official version if players decide to purchase it.

However, players who have already exhausted their trial time from the previous event held in September will not be able to participate in this new free trial. Those who still have remaining trial time are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

The free trial event will differ slightly across platforms. On the Ubisoft Store for PC, the event will start at 9pm on October 9th (Taiwan and Hong Kong time) and end at 10pm on October 20th (Taiwan and Hong Kong time). Special promotions will also be available from October 10th to 24th, with discounts of 20% off for the standard edition and 15% off for the gold and ultimate editions.

On PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the event will start at 0:00 am on October 10th (Taiwan and Hong Kong time) and end at 10:00 pm on October 20th (Taiwan and Hong Kong time). Special promotions will run from October 11th to 18th, with the same discount offers.

Xbox One players can enjoy a special offer of 20% off the standard version during the event, while PC players on the Epic Games Store will have the same event times as the Ubisoft Store, with a special discount offer of 20% off the standard version available from October 14th to 21st.

During the trial, players will have the opportunity to explore the vibrant open world of the Hawaiian island of Oahu and immerse themselves in the year-round Power Celebration for car enthusiasts. The game offers a range of themed activities, exciting racing competitions, and various competitive real-time events. Players can collect hundreds of famous cars from the past, present, and future and showcase their skills and style to become legends of the celebration.

Whether racing alone or with a team, “The Crew: Power Celebration” offers endless opportunities for fun and challenge. Additionally, players will be able to experience the new vehicles and races that have been added to the game since its launch with Season 1.

For more information on the free trial event and the game itself, players can visit Ubisoft’s official website.

