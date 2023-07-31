The documentary Nothing Compares in memory of Sinead O’Connor…

The death wound of Sinead O’Connor, who passed away on July 26 at the age of only 56, is still vivid. To remember her extraordinary and tormented career, SKY will broadcast the documentary Sinead O’Connor: Nothing Compares.

Sinead O’Connor: Nothing Compares the documentary by Kathryn Ferguson

The documentary, directed by Kathryn Ferguson and presented in 2022, traces the life and work of one of pop’s most revolutionary and controversial voices, from her Irish origins to global success, up to the decision to move away from the mainstream circuit.

Through unpublished and evocative archival materials, Nothing Compares shows the salient stages of Sinead O’Connor’s career between 1987 and 1993, highlighting her strong personality and incredible artistic talent. The film also includes an exclusive interview with Sinead herself, who talks about herself with sincerity and depth, as well as testimonies from other artists and friends who offer us a broader perspective on her career and on the political and cultural scenario within which she the artist is moved.

Sinead O’Connor: Nothing Compares will premiere on Sky Documentaries and Sky Arte on Sunday 30 July at 21:15, and will also be available on demand on NOW.

