The European machinery regulation 2023 and the digital passport

Michele Lafranconi, Head of Sales, Software Products di Softeam, explains how to respond to the European machinery legislation 2023 through the digital passport.

On May 22, the Council of the EU adopted the new regulation on machinery which updates the previous directive of 2006. Here, companies are called to respond quickly and effectively to this requirement. The new text identifies the essential health and safety requirements for machinery in the EU, promotes the free movement of machinery and guarantees a high level of safety for workers.

Machinery and plant regulation 2023: here’s what changes Supply of safety instructions in digital format (paper only if on specific customer request) Use of updated standards that will allow European industry to operate in a new and improved legal framework. Obligation of conformity assessment by third parties only for certain categories of machinery with particular characteristics (in terms of operation, use, frequency of accidents or regulatory situation), to which the internal control procedure cannot be applied.

The new regulation will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and will enter into force on the twentieth day following its publication; while each Member State will have 42 months before the rules of the new regulation are applied.

Respond to regulation with the digital pipeline and digital passport

Responding to the legislation, therefore being in compliance and guaranteeing the safety of one’s operators, is now possible thanks to innovative platforms for collecting data from the field, CRM, ERP e MES which together represent the digital pipeline, according to our point of view, with the aim of digitizing and making the entire manufacturing company more efficient.

The manufacturer will be able to exhibit the machine user manual in digital format, which can be used at any time, but also all the documents relating to the use of the machine and the production and operating data. Not only that, today we can create together with the customer a real digital passport for each machine or product, creating a unique product. Because it is important?

It contains all the information that the company deems important and allows the company to respond promptly to the new machinery regulation 2023.

Digital passport identikit Product identification: name, model, serial number Materials used: type, quantity, recyclability and sustainability Product design: CAD drawings, design descriptions, production specifications Technical specifications: details on product performance such as power, dimensions, weight, capacity, speed, energy efficiency… Product maintenance: service logs, repairs and upgrades, recommended maintenance schedules Owner’s manuals: detailed instructions for use and maintenance Warranty information: details on product warranty coverage , applicable terms and conditions Energy recovery: information on how the product or its components can be used to generate energy Waste: any substance, material or object that the holder discards, intends to discard or is required to discard Hazardous waste: any category or type of waste in liquid, slurry or solid form which is listed in Council Directive 91/689/EEC Environmental information: any other element or function of the product which may interact with and/or modify the environment during its life cycle; a description of the inputs and outputs (such as materials, emissions, and waste) that significantly impact the environment How do we make the digital passport?

Through a portal that integrates data from our platforms or that works with third-party tools, therefore perfectly flexible and integrable with the corporate context.

Within the portal, the customer will be able to view the information that makes up the digital passport via:

Data from the field if the machines are connected to a system such as Orquestra, Data from the service, coming from an after-sales management system, such as Lyra Data from production, bills of materials and processes available on the company management system Extra data: documentation to respond to the new machinery regulation 2023 (maintenance procedures, wearing parts, etc.)

In the portal that creates the digital passport there is an information learning and querying system based on an AI logic that is built on the basis of the information created. In addition to this, creating a digital passport brings with it an additional benefit: the certification of information and the association of a NFT (Non Fungible Token) to each plant/machine through the use of the blockchain, also generating greater transparency and traceability of all processes and data of each product or machine.

