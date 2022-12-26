A Microsoft employee recently accidentally revealed that Windows 11 Notepad will get pagination. The employee is a senior product manager at Microsoft. He uploaded a screenshot of Notepad with a new design of paging on Twitter, happily saying “Notebook in Windows 11 The book is now paginated!”

The screenshot shows that multiple .txt files can be opened in a page-by-page manner. Although the tweet was deleted after a few minutes, it was downloaded by foreign media Windows Central and several loyal users of the Windows system. “, “Do not discuss features or screenshots” warnings, it seems that this feature is in the early stage of internal testing, and it is possible to enter the Windows Tester Program (Windows Insider) expanded test in early 2023.

If Microsoft really adds paging to Notepad, it will become a new built-in application with paging design after File Explorer. Earlier this year, Microsoft finally added tabs to Windows 11 File Manager, allowing users to open different folders in a single window, just like browsers such as Microsoft Edge allow users to open multiple web pages in the same window.

Adding tabs to Notepad may mean that more Windows built-in applications are expected to do the same. Microsoft conducted a project called Sets 4 years ago to test adding paging to all built-in applications in Windows 10, including Notepad, File Manager, etc., but Microsoft eventually canceled the project and did not hand over the new design to For Windows 10 users.

（Source：Windows Central）

(First image source: Microsoft)

