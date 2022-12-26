Raise your hand who, every morning, instead of getting out of bed and running immediately to start the day, would prefer to continue sleeping? From taking the children to school, to the idea of ​​being stuck in traffic, there are so many thoughts that assail us impetuous already in the early morning. Yet maybe you don’t know that there is a little secret ready to give us the right boost, helping us to find ourselves again Welfare e salute. An effective method also recommended by many industry experts is drinking hot water with juice lemon and here are the 4 most important benefits of this unusual mix.

It helps to detoxify the body

Drinking lemon water on an empty stomach detoxifies the body. Although the taste of lemon may seem very acidic (due to the citric acid present), it is however a good “alkaline” food which allows us to balance the pH of our body. In fact, a well-known American expert in integrative medicine explained that a glass of water with lemon in the morning is a perfect mix to “wake up” the liver and sweep out all the harmful toxins. Reactivate the digestive system

A simple glass of warm water with lemon drunk every morning not only can it stimulate the entire digestive tract but it also improves our body’s ability to absorb nutrients throughout the day, facilitating gastrointestinal functions. It supports weight loss

Does drinking hot water and lemon in the morning help you lose weight? Let’s say right away what lemon juice contains pectin, a soluble fiber that has been shown to help fight weight. A glass of hot water and lemon is a drink which, as an alternative to other solutions, can help us reduce calories from our daily diet. It gives relief to the belly

When it happens that you go to bed with a full stomach, it is common to experience a very annoying sensation of heartburn or a certain intestinal swelling the following morning. The warm water then cleanses the stomach while i flavonoids of lemon juice help reduce acidity by giving relief.

But is drinking water and lemon in the morning on an empty stomach healthy? This drink drunk in the morning on an empty stomach is an excellent healthy habit because it is not only very good for our body but also for the brain: in fact, it hydrates the body, provides potassium, is rich source vitamin C (supporting the immune system) and has excellent alkalizing properties. It also seems that it even allows you to solve any halitosis problems, given the refreshing power of lemon.