Why do mosquitoes only bite me? The tricks to not get stung (especially on the feet) – breaking latest news

by Cristina Brown

Mosquitoes are attracted to a mix of compounds that create their own odor and the carbon dioxide in their breath. By changing some behaviors it is possible to keep the insects at bay

Mosquitoes are attracted to all people. However, it is undeniable that there are some individuals who are more attractive to annoying insects. There is not a single reason why some people are stung more than others and science has not yet given definitive answers on this point because the subject is not easy to study (just think that mosquitoes behave differently depending on the species). However, experts have identified two categories of factors that make us more attractive to mosquitoes: biological ones, which we cannot change, and behavioral ones, over which we have some leeway.

What mosquitoes love: the smell

The main biological factor is smell. A person’s unique smell and dozens of molecules come together and compete together to create a person’s smell. it is very likely that it is a particular mix of chemical compounds that attracts mosquitoes. It is also possible that some individuals emit larger quantities of the odor that mosquitoes like so much, thus becoming favorite targets. This doesn’t mean that a particularly perfumed person, in the opinion of other people, will necessarily be targeted by insects – he told the New York Times Lindy McBride, professor of evolutionary biology and neuroscience at Princeton University – because mosquitoes are sensitive to different kinds of smells, even those that humans can’t detect. Mosquitoes, for example, love the smell of the forearm: no one will ever think their arms smell or smell too much!.

Sebum and blood

Mosquitoes are attracted to sebum, an oily substance found on the skin that protects against dehydration, made up of a series of molecules that contribute to forming the individual’s odour. Mosquitoes seem to gravitate around more to people with type O blood. Science hasn’t actually confirmed this discovery yet. In fact, studies generally involve one type of mosquito and one cannot generalize about all species.

Breathing

Even the way you breathe can help attract mosquitoes, because these insects seek carbon dioxide (and one of the reasons they are good at finding us). The more we exhale, the more carbon dioxide we send into the air and an important clue we give to mosquitoes, putting them on the right track

Outdoor workouts

Some behaviors implemented during the day can attract more mosquitoes. For example, an intense workout outdoors will cause you to exhale more carbon dioxide which could attract mosquitoes. Furthermore, sweat sends mosquitoes a powerful signal, especially if the sweat persists for a few hours, mixing with the bacteria on our skin. Sweat compounds vary from person to person and therefore there are individuals who are more attractive than others (pregnant women are more often subject to their bites). According to a study published in Cell the acidic smell of the skin to act as a magnet for mosquitoes.

Beer and booze

Even drinking beer or alcohol can make us more attractive to mosquitoes. In general, alcohol causes an increase in body temperature and the consequent sweating, which mosquitoes like so much. Alcohol can also change the chemical makeup of your body odor (and sweat), which can attract mosquitoes.

Perfumes and sunscreens

Some perfumes, lotions, soaps and even sunscreens can attract mosquitoes. What these perfumes are is not entirely clear and the results of the studies cannot be generalized because everything depends on the interaction between the individual’s smell and the product used, as well as on the type of mosquito. When outdoors then it is safer to use fragrance-free creams and lotions or even better, avoid rubbing products on your skin.

The clothes

Certain clothing colors like black and navy can act as a magnet for mosquitoes who also seem to love red and orange. It is therefore better to opt for light-colored clothes, possibly with long sleeves and trousers. If you don’t like applying repellent directly to your skin, you can spray your clothes with an insecticide such as permethrin, a method used by the military. This is an effective way to prevent mosquitoes from biting the skin covered by treated clothing. Experts agree that the best way to keep mosquitoes away is to use a good repellent. Deet (diethyltoluamide)-based repellents are available on the market, which does not smell very good (for us and mosquitoes), a little oily but offers a fairly long protection. Repellents with other active ingredients such as citrodiol and icaridin are also common.

How to protect your feet

The feet and ankles are the part of the body most often battered by mosquitoes. This happens because mosquitoes love to buzz close to the ground. The most logical advice is to wear closed shoes with a short sock, but for ladies it is not always possible. At least when you dine and are therefore still, the suggestion is to place a fan under the table to make it difficult for mosquitoes to fly. As indestructible as they seem and endlessly annoying, biologist Lindy McBride says, they’re not very good at flying.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

