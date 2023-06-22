The final curtain falls on this car

Volkswagen is making cuts in its model selection. This should save billions of euros, which will then benefit the switch to electric cars. However, well-known VW models have to make way for this. Now it is known which Volkswagen will soon be history.

VW Arteon falls victim to red pencil

It is not the large mass of customers who have to adjust to the end of their beloved VW. Because the Arteon was never one of the Wolfsburg best sellers. That’s it now End for the sedan, however, fixed – and shouldn’t be long in coming. VW revealed more on the side.

Actually, the group is currently presenting its new direction for the VW brand. Under the title “Accelerate Forward | Road to 6.5” austerity measures are taken. You should raise VW to a margin of 6.5 percent. 8 percent are planned for the entire volume group including Seat/Cupra and Skoda.

The Arteon is probably the first model to fall victim to this. The statement from VW states: “Volkswagen wants to focus more on volume models. Low-volume models, such as the VW Arteon, should no longer be given successors.”

This makes it clear that the Arteon is being phased out. It probably will already 2024 so far be when the ID.7 starts as a potential replacement.

At the same time, VW reveals with the plans that fans of Volkswagen’s popular butter-and-bread models probably don’t have to worry for the time being: “We focus on a few, but on Volkswagen core models. This reduces complexity and brings better results,” says brand boss Thomas Schäfer. He already has plans for the Golf, although no Golf 9 with a classic combustion engine is to follow after the eighth generation.

As an electric Passat, the ID.7 could also take over Arteon customers:

VW shows the ID.7 in motion

Clear cut at VW: That was far from everything

In all likelihood, the Arteon will not be the only VW to fall by the wayside as part of the realignment. Which it will hit – or when exactly – is still open.

In addition to the model selection, applied to the variants of the red pencil. For example, the Golf is currently available in nine variants, not counting different engines and customizations by customers. With future VWs, there will probably no longer be such a large selection, as the comparison with the electric cars of the ID series shows.

