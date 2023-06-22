Juanse and Vicky Xipolitakis surprised in a night with medals

The night of MasterChef Argentina, which had a medal delivery on Wednesday benefits, was attended by celebrities, former participants. were Juariu, “El Turco” Garcia, Vicky Xipolitakis and Juanse. The victors were Estefanía and Rodolfo.

The slogan given by Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui and Donato de Santis was that the dish to be made has the same taste and appearance in the case of competing chefs. Regarding celebrities, there just had to be an aesthetic similarity. During the preparation there was a wall.

Estefanía and Rodolfo, won the slogan for a supreme of chicken with mashed potatoes and green salad. They teamed up with Juariu and “El Turco” García. They also won by chance.

«The Milanese tastes good. The cheese breading is felt, the marinade too. Maybe it’s a little thin. The amount of puree is disproportionate, it could be a little less,” Martitegui analyzed Estefanía’s plate.

They marked differences and similarities between Rodolfo and Estefanía’s dishes. «The Milanese is rich in flavor. Breading with equal parts bread and cheese is foolproof. There is a good dressing on the salad and so on. I would have cut the zucchini finer. With the puree it happens to me the same as with Estefi’s, they agree on that. It has a good consistency, I lack a bit of flavor,” Betular told Rodolfo.

Juanse and Vicky Xipolitakis present at MasterChef Argentina

After the tasting, there was two black aprons, which were for Antonio and Daniela, so both will be at the elimination gala next Sunday, June 25.

They did team with Juanse and Vicky Xipolitakis. “Always in my heart,” the model expressed to the jury at her farewell.

