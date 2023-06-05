the first AR viewer presented at WWDC 2023

According to Tim Cook “this headset will change the way we communicate and work”. A few seconds ago The Apple Vision Pro was presented at WWDC 2023, the first Augmented Reality viewer from the Cupertino company, which promises to be a new way of approaching devices such as computers, tablets and smartphones.

Apple Vision Pro: the beginning of the era of spatial computing

The headset follows Apple’s design philosophy, differing from other headsets in terms of circulation as regards the ability to communicate with the environment even during the most immersive sessions. In fact, the user will be able to view the surrounding environment and the people nearby, in turn, will be able to look the user in the eye thanks to the technology called EyeSight, which projects the eyes onto the display external to the viewer thanks to two cameras positioned in the direction of each eye.

Apple Vision Pro: Apple’s first mixed reality device

As mentioned earlier, Vision Pro is the first mixed reality device developed by Apple, which blends virtual and real elements to create immersive experiences. Let’s now discover its main features and the advanced functions it offers.

Main features of the Apple Vision Pro

Immersive experiences

With Vision Pro, you can enjoy immersive and lifelike experiences. As mentioned before, and among the first news, we find that the device allows you to view the videos taken by the user’s eyes in real time thanks to the function called “EyeSight”. This feature provides visual feedback to outside observers, allowing them to see what you’re looking at inside the headset.

Three-dimensional interface

Vision Pro introduces a new operating system that offers a three-dimensional interface. This means you can create apps of any size and position them however you like. You are not limited to the confines of a traditional screen, but can take advantage of the entire space around you to interact with applications.

Extension of environments

Vision Pro’s virtual environments go beyond the physical space you are in. You can immerse yourself in virtual worlds that expand beyond the walls of your room. Plus, thanks to the device’s digital crown, you have control over how immersed you want to be in the virtual experience.

Advanced features of Apple Vision Pro

Mac connectivity

Vision Pro gives you the ability to connect to your Mac and expand your viewing space in a virtual environment. You can run apps on both Vision Pro and your Mac, and place them side by side for an enhanced multitasking experience.

Improved FaceTime

With Vision Pro, video calls on FaceTime reach a new level of engagement. You can view people at full size during calls, creating a more realistic sense of presence. In addition, the photo and video viewing experience is optimized to give you high-quality images.

Thematic experiences

In collaboration with Disney, Apple developed thematic experiences for Vision Pro. You can immerse yourself in adventures inspired by sports, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and so much more. Experience unique virtual worlds through Apple’s Reality Pro headset.

Design and technical specifications of the Apple Vision Pro

The Vision Pro design is characterized by a combination of elegance and functionality. The front of the viewer is made of glossy glass, which merges with a light aluminum frame. Thanks to a modular system, the visor can be adapted to offer an optimal fit.

From a technical point of view, Vision Pro offers extraordinary performance. The backlit Apple Silicon microOLED features an impressive 23 million pixels spread across two displays, ensuring exceptional video quality.

Large selection of apps

With visionOS, the operating system of Vision Pro, you will be able to access a wide selection of apps directly from your headset. You will be able to use apps developed specifically for visionOS, but also those compatible with ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌. A new App Store will be available to discover applications created for visionOS.

Advanced security

To ensure maximum security, Vision Pro uses Optic ID, a system that authenticates users through iris analysis. You will be able to unlock your headset safely and quickly thanks to this advanced technology.

Availability and price of the Apple Vision Pro

Apple announced that Vision Pro will be available early next year for $3,499. At launch, the headset will be available exclusively in Apple retail stores in the United States.