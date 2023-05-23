The first browser-based solution, Amplify is born

Amplify: browser-based solution launched by Nexthink and first in the industry, designed to quickly resolve incidents and save time and costs.

Amplify can be used with any service desk management system for help operators to identify, diagnose and resolve employee problems faster and more proactively. Before the users themselves even notice it.

The benefits for the company

Traditional service desks lack a holistic, unified source that allows easy access to incident management-relevant information and diagnostic tools. Nexthink Amplify, on the other hand, provides frontline operators with incident insights, diagnostic checklists and resolution tools. And this is thanks to an easy-to-install and platform-independent browser plugin. Amplify’s simple plug and play setup allows you to expand Nexthink Infinity’s visibility and resolution capabilities to L1 and L2 agents, delivering immediate business benefit.

More flexibility

Alamo Pizzini Senior Solution Lead Italy of Nexthink

Talking to our customers and prospects, we have identified the need to be able to have Nexthink data integrated into their service desk and other web solutions. Without having to resort to code and with maximum flexibility. For example, the helpdesk, while handling a ticket, wants to have instant access to real-time information about an employee’s device and the ability to take remedial action on that device. Amplify stands democratizing end-user observability and automation across various departments and technology solutions across the board.

Amplify the first browser-based solution

Amplify’s first phase release includes key integration for service desk support, making the process fully ‘plug and play‘ for customers using any service desk platform, including ServiceNow, Zendesk, and BMC. Over time, new use cases will be released, from security and compliance to administration and HR. This will be able to act on the employee experience directly from their respective browser-based applications.