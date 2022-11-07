‘Theoretical physics at INFN, between past, present and future’ is the title of the conference held at La Sapienza University to observe what the horizons of physics can be. Among the participants, the Nobel laureate Giorgio Parisi who joined the initiative by offering his own point of view on the evolution of studies in recent decades. “I think physics is still a challenge – he said – We have so many things we don’t understand, the more we discover new things, the more there are other questions we couldn’t ask before”. “Even in the world of research you travel at double speed. In quantum mechanics there will be real revolutions, but if you widen your gaze to other areas of physics, there is still much to understand and discover – added Professor Angelo Bassi from University of Trieste – There is also a lot to do with regard to the climate. The contribution of physics could be to build models that can better describe “.

By Luca Pellegrini