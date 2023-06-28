The grand opening of the seventh act of “Heroes”, the new exciting “Team Deathmatch” mode X new agent “Tiro” debut | 4Gamers

Riot’s online shooting game “Heroes” ushered in the most significant version update since 2023 today (28th) “Act 7: Evolution”, adding a Norwegian female spy with the role of No. 23 as “Guard” Tiro”, and launched a new game mode “Team Deathmatch” at the same time.

Overview of this update

10 minutes challenge Hundred Kills new exciting mode “Team Deathmatch”

In the “Team Deathmatch” mode, many restrictions in the classic battles have been canceled, and the one-hour battle time has also been shortened. Players will be able to fight wildly without any scruples within the limited 10 minutes, showing off their creativity and skills. Get a hundred kills to win.

However, the “progress system” that has been in use since its official launch will also be fully renovated in this version. The official notice is that players will be able to obtain more game rewards in more ways.

The brand-new “Team Deathmatch” is a 5v5 team deathmatch mode. There are four stages in total and there is no economic limit. Players can freely choose their own outfits at the beginning of each stage or as long as they are in the respawn space. And weapon spawn points, healing balls, and great magic balls will appear all over the map.

In the mode, every time the player falls down for 1.5 seconds, he will be reborn immediately. In the compact game time, he can repeatedly enjoy the exciting thrill of rebirth, death, and comeback!

However, the victory conditions are very simple: the team with the most kills first, or the team with the most points after the 10-minute time limit expires, wins.

“Team Deathmatch” will have three new maps exclusive to this mode, namely “Italian Square”, “Iron Hoof Special Zone” and “Arabian Fortress”. Compared with the maps in other classic modes, these three new maps belong to the The relatively small space is mainly designed to allow intensive battles to occur. I believe players will definitely be able to experience exciting gun battles in this mode.

Norwegian female spy “Tiro” (Deadlock)

This time, the Norwegian female spy “Deadlock” who debuted in “Act 7: Evolution” of “Special Warfare” is positioned as a “guard”.

In the battlefield, “Tiro” defends its position by laying a large number of cutting-edge nanowires, and even the deadliest attack is difficult to get past. Under her vigilance, no one can escape her eyes.

“Tiro” is a special agent who can hold his position in real time through his exclusive skills, which is just the opposite of the previous style of defense that needs to be set up in advance.

Players who can make good use of battlefield intelligence will be able to use this character to conduct strategic operations and layouts to effectively restrain opponents from attacking.

Game designer Alexander Mistakidis stated that he imagined Tiro as a “scorpion” when designing her. “Scorpion” is good at hiding its whereabouts, and when the time is right, it will attack strongly. When attacking, it will also use pincers (skills) to contain and kill its prey.

The deadly and highly poisonous tail stinger (ultimate “can’t escape from the cocoon”) will be reserved for life and death. The designer also revealed that the skill design of “Tiro” was inspired by his love for the grabbing skills of the hero character “Blitz (robot)” in League of Legends. In order to make the battlefield more exciting and fun, he decided to take over Take on this super fun design challenge.

“Tiro” skill description

■ Gravity net (C)

Equip a Gravity Web Grenade. Tap the “Attack Button” to throw it, and tap the “Assist Attack Button” to throw the grenade with low hands. The Gravity Net detonates as soon as it hits the ground, forcing all enemies caught in the net to crouch and slow down.

■ Acoustic sensor (Q)

Equip a Sonic Detector. Tap the “Attack Button” to deploy. The sensor will detect the sound of enemies within the range, as long as footsteps, gunshots or obvious sounds are detected, the enemies within the range will be stunned.

■ Sky Net (E)

Equip a Sky Net Disc. Tap the “Attack Button” to cast forward. When the disc hits the ground, a barrier will be created between the origin and the landing point, preventing the character from moving.

■ Cocoon (X)

Equip a nanowire accelerator. Tap the “Attack Button” to shoot out a large number of nanowires and capture the first enemy it touches. After being engulfed, the enemy will be dragged along the nanowire path. If you don’t manage to escape, you will die when you are dragged to the end. Nanococoons can be destroyed.

Tiro’s ult “Cocoon (X)” will wrap the enemy in nanowires and drag them

The game’s progression system will be updated for the first time since the game’s launch in 2020.

Players will be able to gain progress through all the game modes of “Special Heroes”, and a “progress tracking” mechanism will be added to allow players to experience and enjoy the game at their own pace.

In addition, a new free currency “Kingdom Coin” has been added, which can be used to unlock free items, and this update will also introduce a new battle pass and “Border Era” weapon skin in Act VII, Chapter 1.

