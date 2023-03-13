Where the time is spent is where the achievement is, and for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 (RCT2) fanatic Marcel Vos, in a way, he once again achieved a feat beyond the universe in this game. A new hell train is designed, and it won’t run until the end of the earth, the explosion of the sun, and the entire destruction of the galaxy.

Let me introduce to all players, Marcel Vos may be the player who loves “Sim Paradise 2” the most in the world, and his interest is designing various “roller coasters that take a long time to complete a round”, which involves “Sim Paradise 2” “For the definition of a round, but in simple terms, in 2019, he designed a track that would take 12 years to complete in reality.

Then, he transformed it again to take 45 years to complete, until 2020, he made a farewell hell roller coaster that took 135 years. However, Marcel was still not satisfied. Now, three years later, he has created a roller coaster of cosmic destruction that takes more time than astronomical figures.

Specifically, in addition to applying the “section principle”, “synchronization rule” and “multi-stage synchronization” rules that Marcel had used before, this time the cosmic hell train is in the “reverse incline mode” (Reverse Incline mode) ) to build his train track. In this mode, when the train encounters a tilted turn, it will not explode in a car accident when it reaches the end of the track, but will slowly reverse and turn at a 4 times slower time.

Taking advantage of this feature, Marcel created 253 sub-train platforms (the maximum number of platforms is 255), using the train synchronous launch rules that ordinary players (including me) can no longer understand or understand, so that it would take 2.38 years to run back and forth To complete a purple long track train, it is necessary to run 90 times for each sub-platform of 253, so as to realize the fact that all 255 train platforms run synchronously for a week.

As for how much time it will actually take, according to Marcel Vos’ rough calculation, it will take 31035076 billion billion billion billion billion billion years (310450764431071564796495776153897304087959315536085967759967698045894855188962.39 years).

That’s right, the number 3 at the beginning is followed by 78 digits. We don’t even know how to describe this astronomical number in correct Chinese, we only know that we can’t finish it until the end of the earth, the explosion of the sun, and the destruction of the entire Milky Way.

Where the time is spent, there is achievement.

For Marcel Vos, designing hell tracks for The Sims 2 seems to be everything to him, where his adulthood is, where his life is, where hell is, and where the universe is.

Trust Marcel to prove that he has what it takes to build a roller coaster for hell.