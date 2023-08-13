Home » The High Cost of Screen Repairs for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Revealed
Today, Samsung has put two new foldable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, on sale in international markets. Along with the release, information about the cost of screen changes for these devices has also been revealed, which may shock users who have not previously looked into repairs for Samsung’s foldable models.

To put things into perspective, changing the screen of Samsung’s previous flagship device, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, costs approximately 255 euros in Spain. Considering that this is the most advanced device from the company, it is expected to have a higher repair cost for one of its key components.

However, if you want to repair the screen of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, be prepared to pay double the cost. The screen replacement for this foldable device has been confirmed to be priced at $499 in the US. On the Samsung Spain website, the screen replacement cost for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is listed at 510 euros.

Assuming the prices remain the same, it is safe to say that changing the entire panel of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 will cost more than 500 euros. This includes the inner folding screen. The cost for changing the screen abroad in the US is $129, which will likely be similar in Spain based on previous prices.

While the high cost of 500 euros for a screen repair may seem surprising, it is understandable considering the price of the device itself. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at over 1,900 euros on their website for the most economical version, making the screen replacement cost account for more than 25% of the total.

See also  Virgin Galactic, the historic suborbital flight with the first space tourists

Moreover, replacing folding screens like those on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is more complicated than standard screens, requiring more delicate work and additional hours. The price for the repair includes both labor and the component.

In conclusion, if you are considering purchasing a mobile device that costs close to 2,000 euros or dollars, you should be prepared for repairs that match the premium price tag. What are your thoughts on this high but reasonable number?

